Governor Hyacinth Alia received the Governor of the Year Award at the 24th Sun Awards held in Lagos on November 13, 2026

The award cited achievements including the recruitment of 9,700 primary school teachers and the establishment of a new university in Vandeikya

Alia dedicated the award to Benue residents, including farmers, teachers, traders, youths and displaced persons

Lagos, Nigeria - Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has been named Governor of the Year at the 24th edition of the Sun Awards, held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Five other governors were honoured alongside Alia at the ceremony, but the recognition carried particular weight for Benue, a state that has long attracted national attention for crises rather than governance reforms.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia receives the Governor of the Year award at the 24th Sun Awards in Lagos on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photo: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

The award citation pointed to a series of measurable changes under Alia's administration, among them the recruitment of 9,700 primary school teachers, the founding of the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology in Vandeikya, and the revival of dormant businesses alongside the creation of new factories through the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC).

Benue's Turnaround Under Alia

When Alia took office, the state was carrying a heavy load of unpaid salary arrears, decaying school infrastructure, stalled projects, and a large population of internally displaced persons. The Sun Award, according to his administration, reflects how far the state has moved from that starting point.

Receiving the award, Alia said he was "truly honoured" and described it as a strong push to remain focused on his duties. He said the recognition was a call to do more for Benue rather than a reason to slow down.

In his closing remarks, the governor dedicated the prize to the people of the state, naming farmers, teachers, health workers, traders, youths and displaced communities as the true recipients of the honour, noting that their continued support for his policies had made the results possible.

Recognition Ahead of Reelection

The timing of the award is notable. Alia's administration is heading into a reelection cycle, and the national recognition adds to what his office describes as broad public support built through direct participation in governance and visible delivery on key promises.

Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the acknowledgement from Lagos confirmed what Benue residents had already come to know through lived experience: that the state is now counted among the best-governed in Nigeria.

Benue 2027: Residents Warned Against Anti-Alia Coalition

In another report, a political commentary platform, The-Sam-Agwa-Observatory, has urged Benue state residents to be cautious about throwing their support behind a political coalition working to unseat Governor Alia ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In a commentary published on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the platform argued that the emerging alliance appeared to be held together by political grievances and the desire to reclaim lost influence, rather than any shared vision for the state's future.

Source: Legit.ng