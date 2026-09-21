Sheikh Qaribullah, leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi sect in Africa, received the APC Presidential Campaign Council team on Sunday

The sect leader linked his group's backing to the appointment of Senator Abdul'aziz Yari as Director-General of the campaign council

Sheikh Qaribullah announced that the Qadiriyya movement would begin prayers for Tinubu, covering key national concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi sect in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, has declared his group's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sheikh Qaribullah made the declaration on Sunday when he received members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at his residence.

Sheikh Qaribullah declares Qadiriyya Sect’s support for Tinubu, announces prayer campaign. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the delegation was led by Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, who was recently named Director-General of the council.

The cleric said Yari's appointment to the campaign's top post was a key factor in the sect's decision to back Tinubu's re-election.

He described the senator as a longstanding ally of the Qadiriyya movement, saying their bond stretched back more than two decades.

"For over 20 years, we have been together with Abdul'aziz Yari, and he has openly supported this house. He is one of us, and whatever he comes with, we have no option but to support it," Sheikh Qaribullah said.

Qadiriyya Sect to begin prayers for Tinubu

Beyond the political endorsement, the cleric said the group genuinely believed that Tinubu had a "good mission" for Nigeria and that this conviction also drove their support.

He announced that the sect would mobilise its followers into a prayer campaign for the president, focusing on national challenges including insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship.

"We are going to start prayers with all our followers. The prayers will be centred on peace, economic revival and jobs for our teeming youths. We are hopeful that as he mounts his second term, Nigeria would come out of the cocoon of insecurity," he added.

Campaign team begins outreach with religious leaders

Senator Yari was accompanied by a high-profile group that included former Kano State Governor and former APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, James Faleke, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Aminu Masari, and Adamu Aleiro, among other campaign council members.

Yari said the delegation chose to open its outreach campaign with religious leaders as a mark of respect for their influence and standing in society.

Qadiriyya leader Sheikh Qaribullah endorses President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi redraw electoral battle lines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi are all stepping up efforts to expand beyond the states they each won in the 2023 presidential election.

The APC is targeting at least 20 states in 2027, pointing to nine governors who have since defected to the ruling party as evidence of a stronger structure.

The NDC's Obidient Movement coordinator cited Rabiu Kwankwaso's alignment with Obi as a factor that could shift votes in the North.

Source: Legit.ng