An Edo State Special Criminal Court handed down death sentences to four men convicted on multiple counts including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism

The case stemmed from a broad-daylight abduction at a vegetable market along Airport Road in Benin City on June 14, 2026

The judgment marked the maiden ruling of the Edo State Special Criminal Court, which was established on July 1, 2026, to fast-track violent crime cases

Justice Aigbona Momodu of the Edo State Special Criminal Court sentenced four men to death on Tuesday following their conviction on several charges connected to the abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City.

The four defendants, Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael, and Gift Raphael, faced an 11-count charge covering kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Edo Court Sentences 4 Men to Death for Kidnapping Woman at Benin City Market

Source: Twitter

Delivering the ruling, Justice Momodu said the law gave him no room to be lenient.

"My hands are tied under the law. I wish I have the law permit me to exercise my discretion. I would have, but my hands are tied. I will just impose the sentence as prescribed by the law," he said.

Breakdown of sentences

Isaac received the heaviest penalties: seven years imprisonment on count one, death by hanging or lethal injection on counts two through nine, 10 years imprisonment on count 10, and life imprisonment on count 11.

Wisdom Michael was sentenced to seven years on count one and death by hanging or lethal injection on counts two to nine.

Rufus Emete Michael was given seven years on count one and death sentences on counts two, three, four, six, and seven. Gift Raphael received seven years on count one and death on counts two, four, six, and eight.

The crime that triggered the case happened on June 14, 2026, when the victim was seized in broad daylight at the Vegetable Market on Airport Road in Benin City.

Court orders destruction of firearm

Justice Momodu also ordered the forfeiture of a JoJef pump-action firearm along with four cartridges that were presented as exhibits during the trial. He directed that both items be handed to the Edo State Police Armourer at the State CID headquarters for destruction within 30 days.

Tuesday's ruling was the first judgment the Edo State Special Criminal Court has delivered in a kidnapping case since it was set up on July 1, 2026. The court was created specifically to handle kidnapping and cultism-related matters and to speed up the prosecution of violent crimes across the state.

Source: Legit.ng