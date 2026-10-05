The Kano State Police Command invited Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Warkal for questioning after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly displaying a pump-action rifle

The command's spokesman said the alleged conduct could violate the Firearms Act and breach public peace, prompting the Commissioner of Police to order Warkal's invitation to headquarters

Warkal was taken to the State Intelligence Department as police warned they would not tolerate weapon displays regardless of the status of the person involved

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Kano State Police Command has summoned politician Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Warkal to its headquarters after a video emerged on social media allegedly showing him brandishing what appeared to be a pump-action rifle at a political gathering.

The command's spokesman, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said officers monitoring online platforms during routine cyber patrol came across the footage.

Investigators are questioning Warkal at the State Intelligence Department

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, Kiyawa confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Police said the alleged conduct, if proven, could amount to a breach of the Firearms Act and described the behaviour as capable of stoking fear among members of the public and undermining peace and security.

Warkal taken to State Intelligence Department

Acting on the orders of Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, officers directed Warkal to report to the command headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

As of the time the statement was released, he was at the State Intelligence Department, where investigators were looking into the matter.

"On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, SFIPMA, MNIM, MNIPS, MASIS, the said Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Warkal was invited to the Command Headquarters, Bompai, Kano," the statement read.

The police did not say whether the firearm seen in the video had been recovered or whether Warkal had offered any explanation regarding its possession or display.

Police warn politicians ahead of 2027 elections

Beyond the immediate case, the command used the statement to issue a broader warning to politicians and their supporters as campaign activities gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The Commissioner of Police strongly warns that the Command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, thuggery, or display of weapons capable of threatening public peace, irrespective of the status of the person involved," the statement said.

The command called on political actors, supporters and other stakeholders to abide by the Electoral Act, the Firearms Act and all other applicable laws.

The police PRO added that political activities must reflect a commitment to peace, tolerance and respect for the rule of law.

Kano police said they remained focused on protecting lives and property and ensuring the state stays peaceful through the political season.

Kano Police warn politicians after inviting Aminu Warkal over firearm video. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

2 suspects arrested over killing of political commentator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kano State Police Command arrested two suspects linked to the killing of Ibrahim Khalil Danshagamu in Gaida Quarters, Kumbotso LGA.

Unknown attackers broke into the victim's home late at night on Monday, September 8, 2026, and attacked him with sharp objects.

Commissioner of Police CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said the suspects would be charged in court after investigations were concluded.

Source: Legit.ng