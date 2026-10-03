FCT Police operatives on patrol at Airport Bridge Taxi Park, Abuja, intercepted a suspect allegedly abusing a minor inside a parked vehicle

The suspect, Zayyanu Halilu, is accused of luring and abusing the girl on multiple occasions, threatening her with harm if she spoke out

A medical examination confirmed the 12-year-old victim is about three months pregnant

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a man identified as Zayyanu Halilu after officers on patrol allegedly caught him sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl inside a tinted car at the Airport Bridge Taxi Park in Abuja.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said operatives from the command's Anti-Kidnapping Unit were conducting a routine patrol around the taxi park on October 2 when they spotted a navy blue Volkswagen, with registration number KMC567LQ, parked with its windows fully wound up.

12-year-old was found pregnant after Abuja police allegedly caught a man abusing her in a car. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The officers noticed the vehicle was shaking and suspected something was wrong. When they approached and opened the car, they found Halilu allegedly in the act of defiling the child.

As reported by The Punch, Adeh made this known in a statement released on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

"The officers, suspecting foul play, approached the vehicle and opened it, only to see one Zayyanu Halilu rap1ng a twelve (12)- year-old minor," the statement read.

Halilu was immediately arrested, and the girl was taken to safety. Early investigations suggest the abuse was not an isolated incident. Police say the suspect had allegedly lured the victim to the same parked vehicle on several occasions and threatened her against speaking out.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had, on several occasions, lured and sexually abused the underage victim in the said vehicle parked at the same location, with threats to 'deal with her' if she reveals the abuse to anyone," the statement said.

A medical examination carried out on the victim showed she is about three months pregnant. She is currently receiving medical care, while Halilu remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations, after which he is to be charged in court.

CP Sanusi urges public vigilance.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, used the occasion to call on parents and guardians across the territory to pay closer attention to the safety and welfare of their children.

He also urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals to the nearest police station or through the command's emergency lines.

FCT police arrested Zayyanu Halilu after allegedly catching him abusing a 12-year-old girl inside a parked car in Abuja

Source: Original

50-year-old man arrested for impregnating daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Bauchi state police command arrested a 50-year-old father, Umar Sule, for impregnating his teenage daughter.

The suspect allegedly defiled and impregnated his 17-year-old biological daughter in Kurmin Ado village, in the Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

The State Police public relations officer, CSP Ahmed Wakili, said Sule confessed to molesting his daughter several times on different occasions.

Source: Legit.ng