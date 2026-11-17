Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose made a bold prediction about Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde during a TVC interview

Fayose claimed Makinde would leave Nigeria between January and March after the upcoming election and direct affairs from exile

The remarks drew sharp reactions from Nigerians online, with many turning attention to Fayose's own EFCC cases

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has claimed that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde will flee Nigeria after the 2027 election.

Fayose predicted Makinde's exit will happen between January and March of that year.

The PDP chieftain made the remarks during a TVC interview, delivering a pointed and specific timeline.

The Nigerian Affairs Journal shared video of the interview via its X handle @NigAffairs on Monday, November 16, 2026.

"After this election, Governor Makinde will run from Nigeria between January and March ending," he said.

"I've said so many things in Nigeria. I was the one who spoke about this Fubara thing. Between March and April, let me be precise: Makinde will run. He won't take the April allocation. He will be directing from exile."

The former governor offered no evidence to support the claim but framed it as part of a broader pattern of predictions he said had proved accurate.

Nigerians react to Fayose's claims

The comments quickly attracted responses on social media, with many users redirecting criticism back at Fayose over his pending Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cases.

@Tolubarca questioned the basis of the prediction, writing:

"Yahaya Bello no run but SM should run. APC logic 😂. A governor who declared his assets before office; how many APC governors declared their assets? Fayose wailing just start 😂"

@temileyiadeoti was more direct in his dismissal:

"Bold words from a man whose entire political survival depends on state-sanctioned amnesia for his EFCC files. Makinde isn't going anywhere. Keep entertaining us with your recycled exile fantasies, Fayose."

@EstherAbio8le echoed the sentiment:

"Another day, another comedian on TV. You only have the liberty to speak so boldly because your EFCC cases were suppressed for political loyalty. Makinde stands tall and unshakeable."

Not all reactions defended the Oyo governor. @MrChris69754453 wrote:

"Of course, we all know he will run away. With that 30 billion FG relief funds he pocketed that Fayose exposed and other funds he looted, he will surely run away. I have always warned that he is a fraudulent man — even before becoming a governor."

@Oluwanisolajide challenged Fayose to account for his own record first:

"If not for how failed my country has become, someone like @GovAyoFayose should be languishing in prison right now for all the funds you stole. I challenge you to show Nigerians your achievements as an 8yr Governor; you did nothing better than @seyimakinde, failed former Gov is out as spokesperson😂"

Fayose served as Ekiti governor twice, completing his second term in 2018. He has faced EFCC prosecution related to allegations of fraud during his time in office.

Governor Makinde, who leads Oyo State under the Peoples Democratic Party, has not publicly responded to the claims.

Fayose launches fresh attack against Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Fayose alleged that Olusegun Obasanjo secretly lobbied for his daughter, Iyabo, to become Ogun State governor

Fayose claimed Obasanjo only attacked Osoba publicly after the lobbying effort through the former Ogun governor failed.

The allegation, made during a TVC interview, has drawn sharp reactions from Nigerians online.

Source: Legit.ng