Japan confirmed that only highly skilled foreign professionals who score at least 80 points qualify for an accelerated permanent residence pathway

The one-year permanent residence route applies strictly to the professional themselves, leaving family members subject to separate requirements

Japan's clarification draws a clear line between the exceptional track for high scorers and the standard process that spouses and children must follow independently

Japan has confirmed that highly skilled foreign professionals must score a minimum of 80 points on its points-based assessment system to qualify for permanent residence after just one year of living in the country.

The Japanese government has clarified that this accelerated pathway is reserved exclusively for individuals who meet the 80-point threshold. Under the standard route, most foreign nationals must reside in Japan for ten years before becoming eligible to apply for permanent residence, making the one-year option a significant privilege for top-tier professionals.

Japan identifies foreign professionals eligible for permanent residence after 1 year. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/Goldmund

Source: Getty Images

Japan permanent residence: one-year rule

Japan's clarification also addressed a common source of confusion regarding family members. Spouses and children of qualifying professionals cannot benefit from the same one-year permanent residence rule, even if they have lived in the country for the same duration.

They are required to meet standard permanent residence conditions on their own terms, independent of the primary applicant's points score or status.

Japan PR: What the 80-point requirement covers

The points-based system evaluates highly skilled professionals across criteria such as academic qualifications, professional experience, annual salary, and research achievements.

Only those whose combined score reaches at least 80 points are eligible to apply for permanent residence after a single year of residence. Those who score at least 70 points qualify after a three-year stay, which is still considerably shorter than the standard ten-year requirement.

Japan introduced the highly skilled professional visa category as part of a broader effort to attract global talent, and the latest clarification reinforces that the most accelerated benefits within that framework are limited strictly to the qualifying individual.

Japan lists conditions for revoking permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had announced new rules that could lead to foreigners losing their permanent residence status from April 1, 2027.

The country's Immigration Services Agency published guidelines explaining the conditions under which permanent residency could be revoked following a 2024 amendment to its immigration law.

Source: Legit.ng