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'How Tinubu's Actions Killed My Mother,' Amaechi Jocularly Alleges, Speaks Out in Trending Video
Politics

'How Tinubu's Actions Killed My Mother,' Amaechi Jocularly Alleges, Speaks Out in Trending Video

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Rotimi Amaechi, ADC vice presidential candidate, jokingly linked his mother's death to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies during a television interview
  • Mary Amaechi died in July 2026 aged 89 and was buried on September 5 in Ubima, Rivers State, South-South Nigeria
  • Television host pressed the former federal minister on his personal responsibility to care for his late mother

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, joked that President Bola Tinubu's economic policies were directly responsible for the death of his mother, Mary Amaechi.

The former Rivers State governor made the claim during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, October 2, 2026, in a conversation monitored by Legit.ng.

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Rotimi Amaechi, ADC vice presidential candidate, speaks about his late mother, Mary Amaechi, and Tinubu’s economic policies.
Rotimi Amaechi speaks about his late mother, Mary Amaechi, and links her death to President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Rotimi Amaechi revisits mother’s death

Mary Amaechi died in July 2026 at the age of 89. She was laid to rest on September 5, 2026, in her hometown of Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

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During the interview, the host directly asked Amaechi whether the president's policies had contributed to his mother's passing.

"Is it Tinubu's policy that killed your mother?" the anchor asked.

Amaechi answered without hesitation:

"Of course, before Tinubu, my mother was healthy."

The presenter then challenged Amaechi over his personal obligation to provide for his mother's welfare, telling him, "It is not your responsibility to take care of your mother, and you allow her to die."

Amaechi pushed back, questioning whether he had any real choice given the number of people he said he was financially supporting.

"Do I have a choice? Do you know how many people I'm taking care of?" he said.

Meanwhile, Amaechi clarified that he was joking. The presidency is yet to respond to his remark.

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Rotimi Amaechi's political background

Amaechi served as governor of Rivers State and later as minister of transportation under the now-late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 61-year-old is the ADC's vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections, running alongside the party's presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Watch the trending video in which Amaechi humorously alleges that President Tinubu’s policies contributed to his mother’s death, as shared in the X post below:

Read more on Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi sets N600 fuel exit condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amaechi said he would step down from the race and actively campaign for President Tinubu if petrol prices fall to N600 per litre.

Beyond the fuel price condition, Amaechi also addressed concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general elections, saying he did not believe Tinubu would attempt to rig the vote. His stance was rooted in the level of economic suffering Nigerians are currently enduring.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAtiku AbubakarRotimi AmaechiRivers StateMuhammadu Buhari
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