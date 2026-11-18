Gernot Rohr's Benin secured a spot at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with two qualifying matches still to play

The Cheetahs made history by qualifying for consecutive AFCONs for the first time, after Rohr also guided them out of the group stage at Morocco 2025

Rohr revealed a key wish from the Benin FA and government ahead of the final two qualifiers in March 2027

Gernot Rohr has guided Benin to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with two matches remaining in the qualifying series, marking a historic milestone for the Cheetahs.

Benin secured their place at the tournament after beating the Central African Republic and subsequently benefiting from Burkina Faso's victory over Mauritania, which confirmed their spot in the continental showpiece.

Gernot Rohr leads Benin to AFCON 2027 qualification. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The achievement is a first in Benin's football history. Rohr has now led the country to back-to-back AFCON qualifications, having also steered them out of the group stage at the Morocco 2025 edition, as noted by CAF.

Rohr saw qualification coming

In an interview circulated by Joueurs Beninois, the German coach said the early qualification did not catch him off guard, even if it surprised others.

“This qualification with Benin, with two matchdays remaining, was unexpected for many, but not for me. I've seen my team grow over the past few months,” he said.

“I've seen it learn from its mistakes, fix the problems that existed and improve to reach a pretty impressive level of play, as we've been able to see lately.”

Rohr makes a wish from Benin

The former Super Eagles coach also turned his attention to the final two qualifying matches, which fall during the March 2027 international break, and made a pointed request to the Benin Football Association and the government.

“My greatest wish now is to be able to celebrate this achievement with our supporters in March at the General Mathieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium,” he said.

“That will be at the end of March. We want to celebrate this fine performance by the Cheetahs together, at home, in our country, where unfortunately we haven't had the chance to play for a very long time.”

Benin have been forced to stage home matches in Abidjan for several years, leaving supporters in the country without the chance to watch their national team in person.

Rohr's desire to play in front of the home crowd in March also carries significance beyond sentiment.

His contract expires in December 2026, and his reference to events scheduled for March 2027 points strongly to an expectation that his deal will be extended before then.

Rohr speaks after beating CAR

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr spoke after Benin defeated the Central African Republic to move close to AFCON qualification.

The manager looked ahead to the tournament even before Burkina Faso’s win confirmed their qualification with only two matches to spare.

Source: Legit.ng