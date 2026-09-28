Delta State Police took Commissioner Kingsley Ashibogwu and three others into custody over the death of Deputy Director Unity Adeda

The arrests brought the total number of persons in police custody in the case to five

Police launched a manhunt for two more suspects linked to the investigation, including a senior director and the commissioner's driver

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - Police operatives have arrested the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, along with three other individuals in connection with the death of Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, a Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the total number of persons held in connection with the case has now risen to five.

As reported by Vanguard, Edafe confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday night, September 28, 2026.

"The Delta State Police Command, in continuation of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, has taken into custody the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, alongside three other suspects in connection with the case," the statement read.

Police hunt 2 more suspects

Beyond those already in custody, the Command announced a manhunt for Mrs Clementine Ufuoma, Director of Basic and Secondary Education, and Clement Apia, the commissioner's personal driver.

The police said the presence of both individuals was required to advance the investigation and urged them to report to investigators without delay.

"The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, urges the two suspects, wherever they may be, to make themselves available to the Police without further delay," Edafe said.

CP Erale promises thorough, impartial probe

Commissioner of Police Samuel E. Erale assured members of the public and Adeda's family that the investigation would be conducted without interference.

He said the process would be transparent and that anyone found responsible for the death would face the full weight of the law.

"The investigation will be pursued thoroughly, impartially and professionally, assuring the family of the deceased and members of the public that due process will be followed and anyone found culpable will be brought to justice in accordance with the law," the statement added.

The Command also extended condolences to Adeda's family, saying it shared in their grief during what it described as a difficult period.

The arrests come amid widespread public concern over the circumstances of Adeda's death and growing calls for accountability from the Delta State government.

Commissioner’s aide arrested over death of top civil servant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Delta State Police arrested Lucky Adoh, an aide to Commissioner Kingsley Ashibogwu, over the death of Deputy Director Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda.

The incident occurred at the Commissioner for Secondary Education's office in Asaba, with police noting allegations of physical assault.

The Delta Police launched a manhunt for two other suspects as the Homic1de Section opened a full investigation into the death.

Source: Legit.ng