Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against offering Nigeria's mineral resources to America in exchange for backing ahead of the 2027 election

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said the US government has already made up its mind against Tinubu's second-term ambition

Ayodele also said appointing Abdulaziz Yari as DG would not secure victory for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against using Nigeria's mineral resources as a bargaining tool to win American support ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 27, through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the United States government had already turned against President Tinubu’s second-term bid. He added that offering Nigeria’s resources to the US would do nothing to change Washington’s position.

Primate Elijah Ayodele cautions President Bola Tinubu against using Nigeria’s mineral resources to allegedly seek US support ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"Tinubu should not put Nigeria's mineral resources on mortgage for America because of the election.

"The American government dislikes the current administration, and even if Tinubu gives them the whole of Nigeria, they still won't support his second-term ambition."

'US won't back Tinubu,' Ayodele says

The Lagos-based cleric was blunt about what he described as Washington's hostility towards the Tinubu administration, saying the US would actively work against the president rather than for him.

"America will be one of the problems for Tinubu in this election, and they have crossed their mind against Tinubu's second-term ambition. Even if the country's resources are given, it will not change anything," he said.

Primate Elijah Ayodele advises President Bola Tinubu to look beyond the United States for political support ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele advised President Tinubu to look beyond the US for political support, adding that there are three steps the president must take to secure victory in 2027, and seeking American backing is not among them. He did not disclose what those three steps are.

The cleric also criticised what he described as Nigeria's over-reliance on America to handle domestic issues, arguing that this dependence has compromised the country's sovereignty.

"If there is insecurity in the country, we call on America; if there is fraud, we call on America. How long do we continue to live like this in the country? This has exposed the country to more harm and doesn't portray Nigeria as a sovereign nation," Ayodele said.

Yari appointment won't help Tinubu - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele addressed the appointment of Abdulaziz Yari as Director-General of the president's campaign structure, repeating his earlier position that the choice would not deliver the desired results.

"Like I have said initially, 1 million of Yari cannot make Tinubu have a second term as president of Nigeria. It's not about that, and time will tell. There are a lot of errors that have been made; the president must correct them," he said.

Ayodele's remarks add to a series of political prophecies he has issued concerning the 2027 general elections, in which he has consistently raised doubts about Tinubu's chances of securing a second term.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng