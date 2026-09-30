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US Announces 53 Countries Whose Citizens Can Still Receive Government Benefits After Leaving America
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US Announces 53 Countries Whose Citizens Can Still Receive Government Benefits After Leaving America

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The US Social Security Administration has published a list of countries whose citizens can continue receiving payments while living outside America
  • Two African nations, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire, appear on the SSA's Country List 2 alongside dozens of other nations across multiple continents
  • Citizens receiving payments as dependants or survivors face additional requirements beyond simply being a national of a listed country

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The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has published a list of countries whose citizens remain eligible to receive Social Security payments even after leaving American soil, and two African nations are on it.

The official list covers nationals from roughly 50 countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, the Pacific, and the Caribbean. The publication has drawn attention from people around the world who want to know whether their home country qualifies for continued payments if they choose to move back or to live abroad.

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US mentions countries whose citizens can still get government benefits after leaving America
The US lists the nations whose citizens can still receive government benefits after leaving America. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

US: Which countries made the list

According to the federal government, below is the list of countries whose citizens would still receive benefits even after leaving the country:

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  1. Albania
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Argentina
  4. Australia
  5. Bahamas
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bolivia
  9. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Burkina Faso
  12. Colombia
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Côte d'Ivoire
  15. Croatia
  16. Cyprus
  17. Denmark
  18. Dominica
  19. Dominican Republic
  20. Ecuador
  21. El Salvador
  22. Estonia
  23. Gabon
  24. Grenada
  25. Guatemala
  26. Guyana
  27. Jamaica
  28. Jordan
  29. Latvia
  30. Liechtenstein
  31. Lithuania
  32. Malta
  33. Marshall Islands
  34. Mexico
  35. Micronesia (Federated States of)
  36. Monaco
  37. Montenegro
  38. Nicaragua
  39. North Macedonia
  40. Palau
  41. Panama
  42. Peru
  43. Philippines
  44. Romania
  45. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  46. Saint Lucia
  47. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  48. Samoa (formerly Western Samoa)
  49. San Marino
  50. Serbia
  51. Trinidad and Tobago
  52. Turkey
  53. Venezuela

What the rules actually mean

The SSA is clear that eligibility comes with conditions. Citizens of listed countries who receive payments as a dependent or survivor of a primary beneficiary must meet additional requirements before those payments can continue outside the United States. Simply holding a passport from one of the countries on the list is not automatically sufficient in every case.

Read also

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For anyone living abroad or planning to relocate, checking directly with the SSA remains the recommended course of action, as individual circumstances vary and additional documentation may be required depending on how the benefit was granted.

The full Country List 2 is publicly accessible on the SSA's official international payments page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced five things citizens of 42 visa-waiver countries need before applying for ESTA.

US: Countries under social security payment restriction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the two countries where residents cannot receive Social Security payments: Cuba and North Korea.

The rules depend on citizenship: US citizens may recover withheld payments after moving, while non-US citizens permanently lose benefits for the months they live in either country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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