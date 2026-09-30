The UK government has outlined eligibility rules for foreign nationals who wish to remain in the country after their partner passes away

Applicants must have held a family visa tied to their partner and must be physically present in the UK at the time of application

The application fee for indefinite leave to remain stands at £3,226, though fee waivers are available for those who cannot afford it

The UK government has published guidance detailing the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the country following the death of their partner.

According to the UK government's official guidance, the first condition concerns the status of the deceased partner.

UK explains rules for bereaved foreign nationals. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister, John Lamb.

Source: UGC

The partner who died must have been a British citizen, held indefinite leave to remain in the UK, or been a national of the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein with pre-settled status.

The second condition relates to the applicant's own visa history. Their right to be in the UK must have been based specifically on their relationship with that partner, held under a family visa.

The guidance recognises spouses, civil partners, and those who were living with their partner in a relationship comparable to a marriage or civil partnership.

The third condition is straightforward: the applicant must be physically present in the UK at the point of application.

There is no requirement to wait until a current visa expires before submitting the application.

What Indefinite Leave to Remain Offers

Indefinite leave to remain, also referred to as settlement, grants the holder the right to live, work, and study in the UK without any time restriction.

Successful applicants can also access public services including healthcare and schools, claim benefits and pensions where eligible, and apply for British citizenship after a minimum of 12 months.

The application fee is set at £3,226 per person. Biometric information, comprising fingerprints and a photograph, is also required, though no additional fee applies for this.

Where family members are applying at the same time, each individual must pay the full fee separately.

Fee Waivers and the Risk of Losing Settlement

The guidance makes provision for applicants who are unable to cover the cost.

The fee can be waived if the applicant can demonstrate that they have no accommodation and cannot afford any, that they have housing but cannot meet basic living costs such as food or heating, or that their income is so low that paying the fee would negatively affect a child's wellbeing.

Bank statements, payslips, and utility bills are among the forms of evidence accepted.

One important condition applies after settlement is granted. Holders who spend more than two consecutive years outside the UK risk losing their indefinite leave to remain and may need to apply again before they can return.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng