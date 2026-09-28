The Bauchi State Police Command arrested 33-year-old Hauwa'u Haruna over the death of her co-wife, Jamila Adamu, 43, on September 27, 2026

Police said Hauwa'u allegedly struck Jamila on the forehead with a pestle during a domestic incident at a Bauchi housing estate

The Bauchi Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - A 33-year-old housewife has been arrested in connection with the death of her co-wife following a violent domestic incident at the Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate in Bauchi State.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, identified the suspect as Hauwa'u Haruna and the deceased as Jamila Adamu, 43, in a statement released on Monday.

Habib said the incident happened on September 27, 2026, at around 4:05pm, after officers at the C-Division, Bauchi, received a report about a confrontation between the two women who shared the same husband.

As reported by The Punch, the police spokesperson made this known in a statement issued on Monday, September 28, 2026.

How the fatal attack unfolded

According to the police, preliminary findings showed that Hauwa'u, the second wife in the household, picked up a pestle and struck Jamila on the forehead, knocking her unconscious.

The statement noted that the suspect was allegedly acting under hallucinations at the time of the attack.

Detectives from the C-Division moved to the scene immediately after the report came in.

"The scene was documented, and the victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. Her corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy," Habib said.

Hauwa'u was arrested at the scene, and the pestle she allegedly used was recovered as an exhibit.

CP orders transfer to SCID

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that the case be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

Aliyu also extended condolences to the family of the deceased and used the occasion to warn the public against domestic violence.

He urged families to seek medical and psychosocial support early for any member showing signs of mental health difficulties.

Tragedy as woman allegedly kills co-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a family in Jigawa state was thrown into mourning following the death of a 30-year-old housewife.

Reports disclosed that Rukayyah Amadu allegedly killed her 30-year-old co-wife, Asiyah Amadu, by pouring hot water on her after a dispute in Buju village, Dutse LGA, Jigawa state.

The Jigawa state police command spokesperson, SP Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident and shared the Force's next action.

Source: Legit.ng