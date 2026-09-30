Nigeria’s data consumption jumped by nearly 47% to 1.6 million terabytes in July 2026, showing how rapidly Nigerians are increasing their use of internet services

The NCC says Nigeria needs more investment in telecom infrastructure to expand coverage, improve network quality and connect underserved communities

The FG says stronger digital connectivity is crucial to achieving its $1 trillion economy target and expanding opportunities for Nigerians and businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians consumed about 1.6 million terabytes of data in July 2026, highlighting the rapidly growing appetite for internet services across the country.

The latest figure from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) represents an increase of almost 47% from the 1.13 million terabytes consumed in July 2025.

Nigerians Consume 1.6 Million Terabytes of Data in One Month as Internet Use Surges

Source: UGC

The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman said the sharp rise shows that Nigeria must attract more investment to expand telecommunications networks and improve the quality of services available to millions of Nigerians.

He spoke at the Nigeria Digital Connectivity Investment Forum in Abuja, organised by the NCC in partnership with Swedfund International AB and Ookla.

Nigerians drive rising demand for data

The surge in data consumption reflects the growing role of the internet in everyday life and business in Nigeria.

From mobile banking and online shopping to remote work, digital education, entertainment and social media, more Nigerians are relying on internet connectivity for economic and social activities.

The NCC, however, said the country still faces significant connectivity challenges, including uneven network performance, infrastructure deployment difficulties and underserved communities.

The commission also noted that demand is increasingly shifting towards faster and more reliable connectivity, putting additional pressure on existing telecommunications infrastructure.

The NCC boss said sustained investment would therefore be needed not only to connect more Nigerians but also to improve the experience of those already using digital services.

More investment needed across Nigeria

According to the commission, attracting private investment will be critical to closing connectivity gaps, particularly in areas where network deployment is commercially difficult.

The NCC said it is using network, infrastructure, coverage and market data to identify areas with connectivity shortages and determine where new investment could generate the greatest economic and social impact.

The EVC also pointed to measures introduced to improve the investment environment, including the 2025 telecommunications tariff adjustment, which was intended to ease financial pressures on operators and support further investment.

He added that the Federal Government’s 2024 designation of telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure has strengthened efforts to protect key telecom assets.

Engagement with state governments on rights of way is also being used to address some of the costs and obstacles associated with deploying telecom infrastructure.

For Nigerians, increased investment could translate into wider broadband coverage, more reliable mobile networks and better access to digital services, particularly in underserved communities.

Digital connectivity tied to $1 trillion target

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole said digital access would be critical to Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

Nigerians Consume 1.6 Million Terabytes of Data in One Month as Internet Use Surges

Source: UGC

She stressed that collaboration between the NCC, investors and other stakeholders would be necessary to expand digital infrastructure and ensure more Nigerians and businesses can participate in the digital economy.

The NCC said the forum was aimed at turning connectivity data into investment opportunities and partnerships that can accelerate infrastructure development across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng