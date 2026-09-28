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Breaking: INEC Announces Date for Voter's Card Collection Ahead of 2027 Election
Politics

Breaking: INEC Announces Date for Voter's Card Collection Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan announced the PVC collection date during a readiness assessment visit to Kaduna
  • The commission recorded over 10.7 million new voter registrations across three phases of Continuous Voter Registration
  • Amupitan warned electoral officials against partisan conduct and called for a 'Zero-Failure' approach to election logistics

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 9, 2026, as the date for Nigerians to begin collecting newly issued Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), as part of the commission's widening preparations for the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), made the announcement on Monday, September 28, 2026, during a North-West Zonal Interactive Meeting with staff in Kaduna, which formed part of a six-zone national tour by the commission to assess its readiness for the elections.

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INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announces October 9 as the nationwide PVC collection date after 10.7 million new voter registrations.
INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announces October 9, 2026, as the start date for nationwide PVC collection ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Amupitan told officials that field operations, not boardroom decisions, determine the outcome of any credible election.

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"The true success of any election is not decided solely in the meeting rooms of our headquarters in Abuja. It is decided in the field," he said, directing staff to raise practical challenges they face so that the headquarters could help resolve them before election day.

INEC records 10.7m new registrations

The chairman revealed that three phases of Continuous Voter Registration have produced 10,772,421 new registrations, all pending verification through the Automated Biometric Identification System. He urged state and local government officials to clear bottlenecks that prevent eligible citizens from collecting their PVCs, warning that logistical failure at that level could amount to disenfranchisement.

Amupitan stated that INEC is upgrading its voter verification and result transmission systems, including the recently introduced eEC8A under its Result Management Systems framework. The commission has also adopted a "Zero-Failure" logistics strategy covering early deployment of materials, movement coordination, security arrangements and training of ad-hoc staff.

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Furthermore, Amupitan cautioned all field personnel against partisan behaviour and administrative carelessness, saying public trust in the electoral process depends heavily on the neutrality and professionalism of officials working directly with voters at polling units and Registration Area Centres.

Kaduna visit included emir courtesy call

Supervising National Commissioner for Kaduna State, Mallam Kudu Haruna, said the Kaduna leg of the zonal tour opened with a courtesy visit by Amupitan to the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers.

During that meeting, Amupitan briefed the Emir on the commission's election preparations and sought the support of traditional institutions in encouraging eligible citizens to collect their PVCs and vote.

Haruna added that the zonal meetings were designed to allow INEC's leadership to engage staff at all levels despite a tight schedule in the months leading up to the 2027 polls.

See a post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the update from INEC below:

Read more on 2027 election

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Kaduna StateINEC
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