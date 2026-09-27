The Anambra State Government claimed eight external borrowing facilities tied to Obi's tenure had a combined contracted value of $123.77m

Obi rejected the characterisation, saying the figure mixed up contracted values with amounts actually drawn or outstanding when he left office in 2014

DMO records checked raise questions about the $123.77m figure, though the exact March 2014 debt position could not be confirmed

A dispute over the size of the debt Peter Obi left behind in Anambra State when he exited office has intensified, with available records from the Debt Management Office (DMO) failing to support the figure at the centre of the controversy.

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowing facilities connected to projects carried out during Obi's administration had a total contracted value of $123.77 million, with $92.35 million still outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

Did Obi’s Administration Owe $123.77m As Anambra Govt Claimed?

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Obi, who served as governor from March 2006 and handed over to Willie Obiano on March 17, 2014, pushed back strongly against that framing.

He said the 123.77million was the combined face value of the facilities, not the amount borrowed when he left."

Thegovernmenthascombinedthesedistinctcategories,addedthemtogether,anddescribedtheresultingUS123.77 million as 'loans left by Peter Obi.' That is an incorrect application of public-sector accounting," Obi said on Friday. He added that many of the facilities were World Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development programmes negotiated by the Federal Government, with states accessing them through subsidiary arrangements.

What the handover document and DMO records show

The 2014 Anambra State Handover Report, signed on March 17, 2014, listed local investments of N27 billion, foreign-currency investments of $56 million (valued at N26.5 billion), certified state balances of N28.165 billion, and an FGN-approved refund of N10 billion, giving a combined total of N91.666 billion. After estimated liabilities of N5 billion were deducted, the document recorded a net balance of N86.666 billion. The handover report did not mention $123.77 million as outstanding external debt.

A search of the DMO's state debt database for March 2014 returned an "Error 404 — unavailable" response, meaning the exact external debt figure for March 17, 2014 could not be independently confirmed. The closest available record before Obi's departure, dated December 31, 2013, put Anambra's external debt at $30,323,574.40, roughly $30.32 million. That figure broadly matches Obi's claim that the state owed about $30 million when he left.

By June 30, 2014, about three months after the handover, the DMO recorded Anambra's external debt at $41,459,335.44. By December 31, 2014, it had risen to $45,154,626.04, a figure Obi himself cited in his response. The most recent available DMO figure, for December 31, 2025, puts Anambra's external debt at $102,579,265.24, an increase spread across more than 11 years since Obi's departure.

Verdict: unverifiable

The available evidence does not support $123.77 million as the outstanding external debt Anambra carried when Obi left office in March 2014. The figure appears to reflect the total contracted value of borrowing facilities rather than the balance owed at that point. At the same time, the missing March 2014 DMO record means his claim of roughly $30 million as the exit figure cannot be confirmed with precision, and the evidence does not suggest the state was debt-free when he departed.

Source: Legit.ng