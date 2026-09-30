Akinbobola Badmus announced his graduation from Osun State University with a First Class Honours degree in Accounting on LinkedIn

He achieved a GPA of 4.65 out of a possible 4.92, crediting God and personal discipline for his academic performance

His final-year research project focused on audit assurance and environmental performance data in Osun State's manufacturing sector

Akinbobola Badmus, an Accounting graduate of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), has taken to LinkedIn to announce his graduation with First Class Honours, earning a GPA of 4.65 out of a possible 4.92.

In a post shared in September 2026, Badmus described the four-year journey as one that demanded dedication, discipline, resilience, and consistency.

Osun State University accounting student bags first class, shares CGPA

Source: UGC

He was candid about the fact that UNIOSUN had never featured in his original plans before admission, yet he left with no regrets about attending the institution.

UNIOSUN first-class graduate shares experience

Badmus walked readers through each stage of his university experience. As a 100-level student, he was wide-eyed and adjusting to a new academic environment. By his second year, he had begun reshaping himself to adapt and survive the demands of the programme.

His third year brought a confidence that kept him going even under significant academic pressure, while his final year left him with a deeper understanding of what learning and professional character truly mean.

His final-year research project stood out as a defining moment. Titled "Effect of Audit Assurance on Stakeholders' Expectations of Carbon Disclosure and Environmental Performance Data in the Manufacturing Sector of Osun State, Nigeria," the project was supervised by Dr A.O. Adebayo, whom Badmus praised warmly for his guidance throughout the process.

First-class accounting graduate specialises in auditing

Through the sleepless nights, long study sessions, and exposure to complex financial principles and standards, Badmus said he found his professional calling. "I caught my area of INTEREST: AUDITING," he wrote, describing it as an interesting and vibrant sub-field within the accounting profession.

He closed his post with words of encouragement for both fellow graduates and undergraduates still working through their degrees.

To those still on the journey, he wrote:

"Don't ever give up. It may feel uninteresting, demanding, and tedious, but aim to finish, and finish well."

His post drew warm congratulations from his LinkedIn network.

Mercy Akodegbe said:

"Congratulations 🎉. Greater heights ahead."

Osifeso Oyinkansola said:

"Congratulations Bobola."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng