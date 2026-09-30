"I Will Announce My Resignation": Wike Gives Only Condition to Quit Tinubu's Cabinet, Video Trends
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike set a direct condition linking his continued stay in cabinet to President Tinubu's performance at the 2027 polls
- The former Rivers governor named a specific date (January 17, 2027) as the deadline by which he would act on his promise
- The minister revealed a multi-party coalition strategy he is building to secure results across elective offices in the FCT
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has publicly staked his cabinet position on President Bola Tinubu's performance in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory at the 2027 presidential election, saying he would leave office the day after the results come in if the president falls short in either territory.
Wike made the declaration on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, during a meeting with leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja. A statement from his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the remarks.
Wike sets January resignation deadline
The minister was direct about what he sees as his core responsibility.
"If I cannot deliver where I work, then I'm not worthy to be here," he said, framing electoral delivery as the measure of his value to the administration.
He went further, putting a firm date on his commitment.
"If I lose FCT, I'm not supposed to be FCT Minister. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT," Wike said.
Wike outlines FCT coalition strategy
Beyond the resignation pledge, the minister, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), laid out the political groundwork his team is putting in place ahead of the general elections, which are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2027.
Wike said he is assembling a coalition spanning multiple parties to secure wins not just in the presidential race but across legislative seats in the FCT. He threw his support behind specific candidates, including Senator Philip Aduda and two House of Representatives candidates he described as former Area Council chairmen.
"Let us be clear on direction: for the Presidency, it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu! For the Senate, Philip Aduda is a man of the people, unlike those who only appear on television. The two House of Representatives candidates we are supporting are also here. They are former Area Council chairmen," Wike said.
He described the political arrangement as a binding commitment, telling the gathering:
"In the FCT, we are running a unified coalition across parties to deliver results. If I cannot deliver FCT as Minister, then I am not qualified to hold this office. We have a firm agreement, and today is the final affirmation."
Watch Wike's trending video on President Tinubu below via the X post:
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.