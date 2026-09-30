FCT Minister Nyesom Wike set a direct condition linking his continued stay in cabinet to President Tinubu's performance at the 2027 polls

The former Rivers governor named a specific date (January 17, 2027) as the deadline by which he would act on his promise

The minister revealed a multi-party coalition strategy he is building to secure results across elective offices in the FCT

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has publicly staked his cabinet position on President Bola Tinubu's performance in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory at the 2027 presidential election, saying he would leave office the day after the results come in if the president falls short in either territory.

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, during a meeting with leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja. A statement from his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the remarks.

Wike says he will resign from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet if the president fails to win Rivers and the FCT in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Wike sets January resignation deadline

The minister was direct about what he sees as his core responsibility.

"If I cannot deliver where I work, then I'm not worthy to be here," he said, framing electoral delivery as the measure of his value to the administration.

He went further, putting a firm date on his commitment.

"If I lose FCT, I'm not supposed to be FCT Minister. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT," Wike said.

Wike outlines FCT coalition strategy

Beyond the resignation pledge, the minister, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), laid out the political groundwork his team is putting in place ahead of the general elections, which are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2027.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike backs President Bola Tinubu and other candidates as he outlines a multi-party coalition ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike said he is assembling a coalition spanning multiple parties to secure wins not just in the presidential race but across legislative seats in the FCT. He threw his support behind specific candidates, including Senator Philip Aduda and two House of Representatives candidates he described as former Area Council chairmen.

"Let us be clear on direction: for the Presidency, it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu! For the Senate, Philip Aduda is a man of the people, unlike those who only appear on television. The two House of Representatives candidates we are supporting are also here. They are former Area Council chairmen," Wike said.

He described the political arrangement as a binding commitment, telling the gathering:

"In the FCT, we are running a unified coalition across parties to deliver results. If I cannot deliver FCT as Minister, then I am not qualified to hold this office. We have a firm agreement, and today is the final affirmation."

Watch Wike's trending video on President Tinubu below via the X post:

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It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng