Oxford University topped the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the 11th year running, extending the longest streak at number one in the rankings' history

Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey credited the achievement to the talent and dedication of academics, students, and professional services staff across the university

THE's Chief Global Affairs Officer noted the feat was remarkable given rising competition from East Asian universities and financial pressures on Western higher education

The University of Oxford has retained its position as the world's top university for an eleventh straight year, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, making it the longest run at number one in the history of the rankings.

Oxford has held the position continuously since 2017, surpassing all previous records in a table that evaluates more than 3,000 universities globally.

The University of Oxford leads the THE World University Rankings for an eleventh consecutive year, setting a historic record for academic excellence. Photo credit:HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ranking draws on nearly 20 million research papers, over one million votes cast in an Academic Reputation Survey, and detailed institutional data.

How Oxford scored in the rankings

The university achieved maximum scores of 100 in eight separate metrics, including research productivity, research excellence, and teaching reputation. In six additional metrics, Oxford scored above 95. It also edged out second-ranked MIT on research productivity, international co-authorship, and doctorate-to-staff ratio.

The THE rankings use 17 performance metrics grouped into five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry. Oxford received the highest possible score for its research environment, which factors in academic standing among peers worldwide.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey said Oxford's result reflected excellence across every dimension of the university's work. "From the quality and impact of our research to our thriving innovation ecosystem and global networks, all alongside uncompromising and outstanding teaching and student experience, Oxford is performing at the highest level in what is an increasingly competitive space," she said.

Tracey added that the ranking was a celebration of the people behind the institution.

"This is something to celebrate and it is a testament to the extraordinary talent and dedication of our academics, students and professional services staff across the collegiate University," she said.

THE rankings chief highlights wider competition

Phil Baty, THE's Chief Global Affairs Officer, described Oxford's continued dominance as a remarkable feat given the pressures facing Western universities.

"Oxford's record-breaking period as the world's number one global research university continues — an ever more remarkable achievement given the intensifying competition, not least the dramatic continued rise of powerhouse universities in East Asia, and serious financial and geopolitical pressures on the UK and wider Western higher education system," he said.

Baty said Oxford held a particular advantage in international collaboration and attracting international talent, areas where it outperformed other universities in the global top ten.

See the X post below:

Oxford named best university in world rankings 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 has ranked Oxford University in the United Kingdom as the number one tertiary institution of learning in the world.

Oxford University holds on to the top spot for the ninth consecutive year with this latest rankings.

Source: Legit.ng