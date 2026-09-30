Nkechi Blessing broke down in tears as she announced the death of her colleague CJay, whose real name is Chijioke Nwokafor

The actress shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from a hospital in Badore

A visibly devastated Nkechi Blessing also revealed she would be postponing a previously announced movie release

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has left fans and colleagues in shock after announcing the passing of her fellow entertainer, CJay, known off-screen as Chijioke Nwokafor.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, sharing an emotional video in which she was visibly overwhelmed with grief.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing mourns colleague CJay Chijioke Nwokafor's death in emotional video. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

Filmed at an undisclosed hospital in Badore, the tearful Nkechi Blessing struggled to find the right words as she broke the sad news to her followers, saying she didn't know where to begin.

She acknowledged that it took considerable courage for her to record and share the clip at such a painful moment.

Nkechi Blessing's movie release put on hold

Nkechi Blessing breaks down over death of colleague, CJay. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

Beyond announcing the loss, Nkechi Blessing also told her fans that a film she had previously scheduled for release would no longer drop on the originally announced date. The decision, she indicated, was a direct result of her grief over CJay's death, as she was in no condition to proceed with any promotional activities.

Here is the Instagram video of Nkechi Blessing speaking about her colleague:

Fans and followers react to CJay's death

The announcement triggered an outpouring of condolences and shock across social media, with many followers expressing disbelief and sorrow.

@uchennannanna wrote:

"As in how noooo this is not true."

@akinpelupelumi reacted:

"This one really pain me o haaa it is well"

@markuli_and_multibizventures commented:

"So sorry may his soul rest in perfect peace"

@its_neelly001 said:

"I've never seen you cry this deeply."

@manpikin01 shared:

"Accept my condolences. I feel your pain. CJ rest in Peace."

@lickplatefood wrote:

"oh my, accept my deep condolences ma"

@chidimmaugwuu added:

"Holy Ghost fireeeeee God abeg ooooo"

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress.

She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng