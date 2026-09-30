Twin sisters Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi Kehinde both graduated from Osun State University with strikingly similar CGPAs

The sisters initially gained admission into the Department of Public Health before switching to the Department of Nursing Science in their 200 level

The twins revealed they studied together throughout their four years and never failed a single course during that period

Twin sisters Sonusi Busolami Taiwo and Sonusi Busayomi Kehinde have become a source of inspiration online after celebrating their graduation from Osun State University with nearly identical final results.

The duo, who go by @Pixie_twinnie on social media, shared photos from their graduation and disclosed the CGPAs they each finished with, drawing widespread admiration.

UNIOSUN twin sisters celebrate graduation after finishing with 4.35 and 4.36 CGPAs. Photo Source: Twitter/Pixie_twinnie

Source: Twitter

Osun State University: Twin sisters switch departments

The pair were originally admitted into the Department of Public Health. In their 200 level, however, they made the decision to transfer to the Department of Nursing Science, and it was from that department that they eventually graduated.

When Legit.ng reached out for more details, it emerged that Busolami finished with a CGPA of 4.35, while her twin sister Busayomi completed her degree with 4.36, placing them less than a point apart after four full years of study.

Twins share how they kept similar results

The sisters @Pixie_twinnie credited their consistent academic performance to studying together throughout their time at the institution.

"We have always studied together, so it was really interesting to see how similar our results were throughout university. We never failed a course during our four years and, looking back, we are grateful that all the hard work eventually paid off," they said.

The fact that neither sister failed a single course across four years of a demanding health sciences programme makes their achievement all the more remarkable, and their near-identical scores suggest that their joint study approach served them both equally well right to the very end.

Read the post shared online below:

UNIOSUN graduate bags first class with 4.65 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Akinbobola Badmus, an Accounting graduate of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), had graduated with First Class Honours after earning a GPA of 4.65 out of a possible 4.92.

The graduate shared his experience on LinkedIn, describing his four-year journey and revealing that his final-year research project focused on audit assurance, carbon disclosure, and environmental performance data in Osun State's manufacturing sector.

Source: Legit.ng