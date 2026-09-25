Austin Usman Okai, through his lawyers at Marshal Attorneys, sent a formal demand letter to Kogi government official Promise Emmanuel over alleged defamatory social media posts

The disputed posts, published on September 20 and 21, 2026, allegedly claimed Okai recorded and sold a conversation involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for hundreds of millions of naira

Okai's lawyers warned that failure to comply within three days could lead to a court claim worth N5bn in exemplary and aggravated damages

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Austin Usman Okai is seeking N2 billion in compensation from Promise Emmanuel, the Kogi State Government's Senior Special Assistant on Cybercrime, over social media posts that his lawyers say are false and deeply damaging to his reputation.

The demand was contained in a letter dated Friday, September 25, obtained by Legit.ng and signed by Jerry Mendos Maikano of Marshal Attorneys, who represents Okai in the matter.

Austin Okai demands N2 billion and an apology from a Kogi governor’s aide over alleged defamatory posts.

Source: Original

According to the letter, Emmanuel, who operates under the social media name "Kogi Rebel", allegedly published the disputed content on Facebook and other platforms on September 20 and 21, 2026.

The posts reportedly claimed that a "Kogi Comrade" had recorded a conversation with a top politician and sold it to another politician for hundreds of millions of naira, and that the individual subsequently bought a Mercedes-Benz and a 2025 Toyota Camry. Emmanuel reportedly later revised his estimate of the Mercedes-Benz to between N35 million and N40 million, and placed the value of the Toyota Camry at around N25 million.

What Okai's lawyers are demanding

The legal team described the publications as "false, malicious and grossly defamatory statements" made without verification and with reckless disregard for the truth. They argued the posts portrayed their client as "dishonest, fraudulent, corrupt" and unworthy of public trust, adding that the content had spread across Facebook, X, WhatsApp and other platforms, subjecting Okai to public ridicule and reputational harm.

The lawyers said Okai's standing in public life makes the alleged damage particularly serious, citing his roles as an activist, politician, community leader and philanthropist.

In the letter, the legal team demanded the immediate removal of the posts, a written public apology published on every platform where the statements appeared, and for that apology to carry equal prominence, including publication in two national newspapers. They also demanded a written undertaking from Emmanuel that he would not publish further allegedly defamatory material about Okai.

Beyond the apology and retraction, the lawyers demanded N2 billion as compensation for emotional distress and reputational damage, giving Emmanuel three days from receipt of the letter to comply.

Okai threatens defamation lawsuit against Emmanuel

Should Emmanuel fail to meet the demands within the stated timeframe, the lawyers warned they would proceed to the appropriate High Court with a claim that could reach N5 billion in exemplary and aggravated damages, alongside injunctive relief and other available legal remedies.

The letter also reserved Okai's right to pursue additional reliefs connected to the alleged publications.

Okai’s lawyers threaten High Court action and up to N5 billion in damages if Emmanuel fails to meet the demands. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The lawyers also flagged a separate alleged publication in which Emmanuel reportedly said he would return with "comprehensive information" on the matter and invited the parties involved to negotiate with him, which they characterised as a deliberate assault on their client's character.

The allegations contained in the demand letter have not been tested or determined by any court, and all legal claims remain subject to proof and any defence Emmanuel may choose to raise.

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In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, the Kogi lawmaker described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng