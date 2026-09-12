Seven governors from Nigeria's North West region are set to take the stage at the United Nations General Assembly on September 21

The governors represent states home to over 60 million people, and they plan to speak with one voice on investment and development

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad shared details of the programme on Facebook on Saturday, September 12

Seven governors from Nigeria's North West geopolitical zone are set to appear at the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2026, presenting a unified case for investment and development in the region at the global forum.

The governors plan to use the platform, tagged #UNGA81, to promote the North West as a destination for capital, expertise and long-term development partnerships. The region, which spans seven states and is home to more than 60 million people, will be positioned as a frontier for economic transformation.

Seven northwest governors to speak at the UN General Assembly Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, shared a banner announcing the programme on his Facebook page on Saturday, September 12.

APC Governors heading to the UN

The seven governors taking part in the initiative are Umar Namadi of Jigawa State (APC), Uba Sani of Kaduna State (APC), Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State (APC), Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State (APC), Nasir Idris of Kebbi State (APC), Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State (APC) and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State (APC).

Northern region seeking global attention

The move marks a rare show of cross-party unity among North West governors, with representatives from the APC, NNPP and PDP set to share the same stage. Their joint message to the international community calls on investors and development partners to match the region's ambition with the resources needed to drive large-scale change.

The North West has faced significant security and economic challenges in recent years, making the push for foreign investment and development partnerships particularly significant at this time.

See Ahmad's Facebook post here:

Nigeria's envoy to UN speaks on Tinubu's controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that a top appointee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, addressed concerns about his principal's safety at UNGA 81.

Ibrahim cited Section 11 of the 1947 UN-United States Agreement, which protects member state representatives from any restrictions during transit.

The ambassador revealed that a former Nigerian president was once restricted to a 10-kilometre radius from UN headquarters over a drug-related matter.

Source: Legit.ng