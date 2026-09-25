Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has recalled receiving N30,000 when he first worked with Femi Adebayo

The veteran actor disclosed that Femi’s payments have since grown into millions as the actor and producer expanded his career

Saka also praised Femi as hardworking, honest, and a workaholic, while highlighting his strong relationship with other Yoruba stars

Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, better known as Saka, has taken a trip down memory lane, recalling his first payment from colleague Femi Adebayo.

The veteran actor disclosed that Femi paid him N30,000 when they started working together, a figure that has changed significantly as their professional relationship evolved.

Hafiz Oyetoro recalls receiving N30,000 when he first worked with Femi Adebayo. Photos: @femiadebayo/@hafizoyetoro/IG.

Source: Instagram

‘He used to pay me N30,000’ - Hafiz Oyetoro

Speaking during an interview with African A-List, Saka recalled his early working relationship with Femi.

According to the actor, Femi initially paid him N30,000 for his work.

However, the amount is now a far cry from what he receives from Femi, who has grown into an established actor and producer.

“He used to pay me N30,000, and he gives me jobs and pays me millions,” Saka said.

The disclosure offers a glimpse into how Femi’s career and production work have developed over the years.

Beyond discussing the money, the actor had plenty of positive words for his colleague.

He described Femi as “fantastic,” hardworking, and honest, adding that the actor is a workaholic who understands his craft.

Saka also mentioned other Yoruba stars, including Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim Chatta, saying he maintains a good relationship with them.

Watch the X video of Hafiz Oyetoro speaking about Femi Adebayo here:

Reactions trail Hafiz Oyetoro's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@TimothyNiyi stated:

"Na one afin dey spit trash about his colleagues for mouth for another show"

@Asarailu_ wrote:

"Chai loyalty and consistency"

Hafiz Oyetoro discloses that Femi Adebayo's payments have since grown into the millions as the actor and producer expanded his career. Photo: @hafizoyetoro/IG.

Source: Instagram

Qdot opens up on robbery trauma

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Qdot opened up on dealing with the psychological effects of a violent robbery at his Lagos residence.

The armed attack occurred on September 28, 2025, when gunmen held the singer and his DJ at gunpoint to steal their valuables.

He later released a track titled 28 of Sept to share his struggles with insomnia and fear following the security breach.

Source: Legit.ng