Hafiz Oyetoro Shares His First Pay From Femi Adebayo Before Actor Started Paying Millions
- Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has recalled receiving N30,000 when he first worked with Femi Adebayo
- The veteran actor disclosed that Femi’s payments have since grown into millions as the actor and producer expanded his career
- Saka also praised Femi as hardworking, honest, and a workaholic, while highlighting his strong relationship with other Yoruba stars
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Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, better known as Saka, has taken a trip down memory lane, recalling his first payment from colleague Femi Adebayo.
The veteran actor disclosed that Femi paid him N30,000 when they started working together, a figure that has changed significantly as their professional relationship evolved.
‘He used to pay me N30,000’ - Hafiz Oyetoro
Speaking during an interview with African A-List, Saka recalled his early working relationship with Femi.
According to the actor, Femi initially paid him N30,000 for his work.
However, the amount is now a far cry from what he receives from Femi, who has grown into an established actor and producer.
“He used to pay me N30,000, and he gives me jobs and pays me millions,” Saka said.
The disclosure offers a glimpse into how Femi’s career and production work have developed over the years.
Beyond discussing the money, the actor had plenty of positive words for his colleague.
He described Femi as “fantastic,” hardworking, and honest, adding that the actor is a workaholic who understands his craft.
Saka also mentioned other Yoruba stars, including Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim Chatta, saying he maintains a good relationship with them.
Watch the X video of Hafiz Oyetoro speaking about Femi Adebayo here:
Reactions trail Hafiz Oyetoro's video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@TimothyNiyi stated:
"Na one afin dey spit trash about his colleagues for mouth for another show"
@Asarailu_ wrote:
"Chai loyalty and consistency"
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Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.