DMW signee Logos Olori spoke about his label boss, Davido, in a recent episode of the Wahala Podcast

Olori revealed what he believes drives Davido to keep working hard despite coming from a wealthy family

The singer also opened up about how writing Davido's hit song 'Unavailable' changed the course of his career

DMW signee Logos Olori has offered a candid take on what makes his record label boss Davido tick, and the answer might surprise many.

Appearing on the Wahala Podcast on Thursday, September 24, 2026, Olori spoke admiringly about the work ethic of David Adeleke, saying the superstar approaches music with a hunger that defies his privileged upbringing.

Logos Olori opens up about Davido's wealth and family background. Photo credit@davido/@logoolori

Source: Instagram

"Davido works like he doesn't have money. I feel like the competition drives him. He is very passionate. I don't think he needs music money; he just does it for fun," Olori said.

What drives Davido and his music

According to Olori, Davido's motivation is not financial. Coming from one of Nigeria's most prominent families, the DMW boss has little need for the income music generates. Instead, Olori believes it is rivalry with his contemporaries in the industry that keeps Davido consistently pushing the boundaries of his craft.

Davido's trends over Logos Olori's interview. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He described the music star as genuinely passionate, someone who creates because he loves music rather than because he depends on it.

How Logos Olori joined DMW

Olori also shed light on how he ended up on the singer's record label. He disclosed that his signing came directly as a result of writing Davido's smash hit 'Unavailable', which became one of the biggest Nigerian songs in recent memory. The track caught Davido's attention in a way that opened doors for the younger artist.

Interestingly, Olori revealed that he was not struggling before that opportunity came his way. He had been living comfortably in Dubai before making the deliberate decision to relocate to Nigeria and pursue a full-time music career.

Video of Logos Olori speaking about Davido below:

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts about the couple and Chioma’s playful personality in the video. Many were entertained by the affectionate moment between the two.

Source: Legit.ng