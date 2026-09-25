Italy's cabinet adopted a decree-law banning face coverings in schools and limiting non-Italian speakers to 30% per classroom

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the measures at a Brothers of Italy youth event before her cabinet approved them on Thursday

Fines of up to $1,140 await those who breach the new rules, though parliament must ratify the decree within 60 days

Italy's cabinet has approved a decree-law banning the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools and setting a 30 per cent ceiling on the number of non-Italian-speaking pupils in classrooms, with the rules set to take effect from next year.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni first signalled the move on Sunday at an event held for the youth wing of her nationalist conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Her cabinet formally adopted the decree on Thursday, giving it immediate legal force.

Italy Bans Burqas, Niqabs in Schools, Puts a Cap on Foreign Students

Source: Getty Images

However, parliament must ratify the measures within 60 days for them to remain on the books.

Anyone found breaking the rules could face a fine of up to 1,000 euros, equivalent to roughly $1,140.

Meloni defends the measures

Writing on her official X account, Meloni framed the decree as a matter of practicality rather than division, saying the tools to learn the Italian language and to "stop" burqas and niqabs in schools represented "common sense that do not divide."

"This is the direction we want to continue to follow: a school that integrates without giving up on rules, that supports those who have more difficulties and that puts everyone in a position to start from the same point," she wrote.

The measures still require the signature of President Sergio Mattarella, who this week signalled reservations, saying he was wary of any steps that could erect barriers to education.

Political context behind the decree

Critics of the government argue that the timing of the decree is driven less by educational policy than by electoral calculation. Opponents say Meloni's administration is attempting to neutralise the growing popularity of the far-right National Future (FN) party, led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, ahead of next year's elections.

FN had placed schools at the centre of its campaign platform, which advocates what it calls "remigration," and had publicly called for a crackdown on face coverings in schools as far back as July.

Source: Legit.ng