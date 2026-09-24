Atiku Abubakar visited Minna, Niger State, to condole with the Emir and families of 37 artisanal miners who died in NSCDC custody

A survivor told Atiku that over 68 detainees were crammed into one small facility and some drank each other's urine to survive

The ADC presidential candidate used the visit to criticise the Tinubu administration's economic policies and propose a domestic fuel subsidy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Minna, Niger State - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar travelled to Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, September 22, to meet the families and survivors of the 37 artisanal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). He announced a donation of N20 million to support those who lost relatives in the tragedy.

During the visit, Atiku also paid condolences to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, and held a separate meeting with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.).

Atiku Abubakar meets General Ibrahim Babangida and survivors of 37 artisanal miners who died in NSCDC custody during his visit to Minna, Niger State.

Source: Original

The miners were arrested by the NSCDC on September 15 and 16 during operations targeting suspected illegal mining activities in Niger State.

Authorities have since opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Survivor's account disturbs Atiku

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 24, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he was deeply troubled by what one survivor described to him directly.

"It was a gory tale listening to one of the survivors. He told us that more than 68 of them were crammed into one small detention facility and that conditions became so desperate that they had to drink one another's urine just to stay hydrated," Atiku said.

Atiku Abubakar thanks God for the survivors of the Niger State mining tragedy during his visit to Minna.

Source: Original

"No Nigerian should ever be subjected to such indignity in the custody of his own government. These were human beings in the care of the state. Whatever accusations may have been made against them, they were entitled to their lives, their dignity and the protection of the law."

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate said the deaths were a painful sign of how economically vulnerable many young Nigerians had become.

"Thirty-seven young Nigerians entered the custody of the state alive and did not return alive to their families. That tragedy demands truth, justice and accountability," he said.

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policies

Atiku used the occasion to criticise the economic direction of President Bola Tinubu's administration, arguing that hardship was pushing young people into dangerous occupations simply to earn a living.

"When families can no longer afford the basics and young people are forced to take extraordinary risks just to earn a living, government cannot pretend that everything is working," he said.

As part of his 2027 presidential pitch, Atiku proposed a targeted production subsidy on petroleum products refined within Nigeria, rather than a blanket subsidy on imported fuel. He said the policy would support domestic refining, protect jobs and bring down prices for ordinary consumers.

"My promise to make life affordable again is not a political slogan. It is a solemn covenant with the Nigerian people," Atiku said.

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Atiku camp challenges Tinubu’s 2027 prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, dismissed a Political Intelligence Group projection that put President Tinubu ahead in the 2027 presidential race.

In a statement, Atiku's camp questioned the credibility and transparency of the forecast.

Source: Legit.ng