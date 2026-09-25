Peller Shares Cryptic Message As He Travels to Canada With Wife Jarvis
- Peller and his wife Jarvis were spotted on a plane as they departed Nigeria for Canada
- The streamer shared a bold, cryptic message alongside pictures from the flight that raised eyebrows online
- Peller hinted that something far bigger than what people expect is coming next for him
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Nigerian streamer Peller sparked fresh conversation online after sharing photos of himself and his wife, Jarvis, aboard a plane as they departed Nigeria for Canada.
The internet personality posted the pictures without much context at first, but it was the lengthy caption that really got people talking.
Peller's Cryptic Farewell Message
In his post, Peller bid farewell to Nigeria with a message that felt equal parts motivational and pointed. Without naming anyone directly, he suggested that those watching him have severely underestimated what he is capable of achieving.
"Good bye Nigeria, they think they know what I'm capable of, but they've only seen the beginning. I move with patience, I think differently, and I'm always steps ahead. The future is now, and I've already built mine. What's coming next is bigger than what they're expecting. They're simply not ready for it," he wrote.
The tone of the message immediately caught the attention of his followers, with many speculating about what the streamer could be working on next or who the cryptic words were directed at.
See Peller's Instagram post that caught attention online:
Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's success
Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to highlight what he described as the value-based system Peller has built for himself.
Freeze referenced Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his attendance at the prestigious Salon Privé as examples of how the young streamer has gained access to luxury experiences without necessarily having to rely on money alone.
According to Freeze, Peller’s growing influence and the value he brings to the table have opened doors to experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.