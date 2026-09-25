Peller and his wife Jarvis were spotted on a plane as they departed Nigeria for Canada

The streamer shared a bold, cryptic message alongside pictures from the flight that raised eyebrows online

Peller hinted that something far bigger than what people expect is coming next for him

Nigerian streamer Peller sparked fresh conversation online after sharing photos of himself and his wife, Jarvis, aboard a plane as they departed Nigeria for Canada.

The internet personality posted the pictures without much context at first, but it was the lengthy caption that really got people talking.

Peller and Jarvis leave Nigeria for Canada, sparking reactions with cryptic post. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's Cryptic Farewell Message

In his post, Peller bid farewell to Nigeria with a message that felt equal parts motivational and pointed. Without naming anyone directly, he suggested that those watching him have severely underestimated what he is capable of achieving.

"Good bye Nigeria, they think they know what I'm capable of, but they've only seen the beginning. I move with patience, I think differently, and I'm always steps ahead. The future is now, and I've already built mine. What's coming next is bigger than what they're expecting. They're simply not ready for it," he wrote.

The tone of the message immediately caught the attention of his followers, with many speculating about what the streamer could be working on next or who the cryptic words were directed at.

See Peller's Instagram post that caught attention online:

Peller leaves fans curious with cryptic post after travelling to Canada with Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze speaks about Peller's success

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to highlight what he described as the value-based system Peller has built for himself.

Freeze referenced Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and his attendance at the prestigious Salon Privé as examples of how the young streamer has gained access to luxury experiences without necessarily having to rely on money alone.

According to Freeze, Peller’s growing influence and the value he brings to the table have opened doors to experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng