The Osun State House of Assembly unanimously passed the state police constitutional amendment bill at plenary on Tuesday

The National Assembly clarified that only the State Police Services Bill had been transmitted to state legislatures, not the full package of constitution alteration bills

National Assembly Clerk Kamoru Ogunlana said the bill was prioritised in response to widespread public demand over security concerns across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - The Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday became the first state legislature in Nigeria to approve the proposed constitutional amendment for the creation of state police, as lawmakers voted unanimously in favour of the bill at plenary.

The approval followed a letter from the National Assembly, read by Speaker Adewale Egbedun, asking state houses of assembly across the federation to deliberate on and approve the proposed amendment as part of the constitutional alteration process.

Osun lawmakers back state police as a stronger response to Nigeria’s growing security challenges. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

National Assembly clarifies what was transmitted

AS reported by The Punch, the development came alongside a clarification from the National Assembly, which moved to correct reports suggesting it had forwarded all its proposed constitution alteration bills to the 36 state legislatures.

In a statement titled "National Assembly Clarifies Transmission of Constitution Alteration Bill to State Houses of Assembly," signed by National Assembly Clerk Kamoru Ogunlana, the body confirmed that only one bill had been sent to the states so far.

Ogunlana said on September 16, 2026, the National Assembly transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, a bill specifically focused on establishing state police services.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is only this particular Constitution Alteration Bill that has so far been transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly. It is, therefore, incorrect to suggest or create the impression that all the Constitution Alteration Bills before the National Assembly have been transmitted to the states," he said.

He added that the decision to send this particular bill ahead of others was driven by growing public pressure around security and policing.

The remaining bills, he said, would only be forwarded to states after both chambers of the National Assembly had passed them in identical form.

Osun lawmakers back amendment

During Tuesday's plenary in Osun, several lawmakers spoke in support of the bill before the final vote. Lawrence Adeoti, representing Ife South State Constituency, and Taofeek Olayiwola, representing Ede South State Constituency, said the bill would strengthen security across the country.

Adewumi Adeyemi, representing Obokun State Constituency, and Jeremiah Awoyeye, representing Ife Central State Constituency, described the amendment as timely, arguing it would give states greater capacity to respond to security challenges at the local level.

Majority Leader Babajide Kofoworola, representing Ede North State Constituency, moved the motion for the House to support the bill. It was seconded by Tajudeen Adeyemi, representing Ifelodun State Constituency, and subsequently passed.

Osun Assembly backs State Police bill, becomes first legislature to approve amendment.

Source: Original

5 governors to turn security groups into State Police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ondo, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara and Abia have revealed plans to build their state police on existing security agencies.

The House of Representatives passed an Executive Bill on Thursday to establish state police across Nigeria.

The State officials argue that converting existing outfits will be faster and cheaper than building entirely new police e .

Source: Legit.ng