The Zamfara State Government approved a 95% salary increase for health workers, effective September 7, 2026

Head of Civil Service Shehu Baraya announced the pay rise in the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) state

The circular sets out revised hazard allowances for clinical and non-clinical health workers across different salary grades

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara State - The Zamfara State Government has approved a 95 per cent salary increase for health workers in the state, with the new pay structure taking effect from September 7, 2026.

As reported by Channels TV, Head of Civil Service Shehu Baraya announced the salary adjustment in a circular dated Thursday, September 10, 2026, with reference number HS/Z/001/54/VOL.II.

Governor Dauda Lawal-led Zamfara State approves a 95% salary increase for health workers in the state. Photo credit: @daudalawal

Source: Twitter

The document was addressed to senior officials including the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries, and heads of ministries, departments, agencies, boards and commissions.

The government said the revised salaries are aligned with the Federal Government's Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), and that the move is intended to strengthen the health workforce, improve staff welfare and create better working conditions across the sector.

Why Zamfara approved the pay rise

According to the circular, the salary review is expected to boost morale and motivation among health personnel while driving greater productivity and efficiency in healthcare delivery across the state.

The circular read, according to Guardian:

"The government appreciates the continued commitment and sacrifices of health workers and looks forward to their renewed dedication towards building a stronger, more responsive and efficient health sector in Zamfara State."

In return, the government called on health workers to respond with greater professionalism and commitment, directing them to observe official working hours, maintain discipline and comply with public service rules and ethical standards.

Zamfara State releases a revised hazard allowance structure for clinical and non-clinical health workers across salary grades one to 15. Photo credit: @daudalawal

Source: UGC

Zamfara: New hazard allowance breakdown

The circular also contains a revised hazard allowance schedule covering different grade levels. Clinical health workers on salary grades one to five will receive N15,200, while non-clinical workers on the same grades are entitled to N14,250.

For grades six to 12, the allowance rises to N30,400 for clinical workers and N28,500 for non-clinical workers. Those on grades 13 to 15 will receive N32,300 if they are clinical health workers, and N30,400 if they are non-clinical.

Heads of ministries, departments and agencies were directed to inform all affected staff of the new salary structure and ensure the adjustment is fully implemented as intended.

Read more Zamfara state news

Zamfara governor appoints new Emir of Zurmi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Lawal approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Atiku as the new Emir and Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi of the Zurmi Emirate Council.

The Zamfara government said the approval followed due consultation and the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Zurmi Emirate Council, in accordance with the established traditions, customs and relevant laws of the state.

The new monarch ascends the throne as the 21st Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, succeeding His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bello Suleiman, who passed away on August 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng