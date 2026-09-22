Atiku Abubakar reacted to an SBM Intelligence survey showing 67.4% of Nigerians want petrol subsidy restored

The survey ranked petrol as the second-most cited national problem and Tinubu's worst-rated policy, scoring 1.69 out of 4

Atiku used the survey to push his 2027 presidential campaign promise of a transparent production subsidy for domestically refined fuel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described an SBM Intelligence survey, in which 67.4 per cent of Nigerians said they want petrol subsidy restored, as public proof that President Bola Tinubu's fuel policy has failed.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku said he would bring back the petrol subsidy if he wins the 2027 election.

Atiku says 67.4% support for restoring petrol subsidy proves Tinubu’s fuel policy has failed. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The former vice president argued that the figure represents a democratic majority that has rejected the administration's economic direction.

Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 22, 2026,

"This survey is no longer merely about economic policy. It has become a democratic question. When an overwhelming majority of Nigerians declare that a government policy is destroying their lives, responsible leadership must listen," Atiku said.

What the SBM survey found

According to Atiku, the survey placed petrol as the second-most cited national problem and Tinubu's worst-rated policy issue, with a score of 1.69 out of four. He noted that 32.4 per cent of rural respondents named petrol as their primary concern, compared with 11.7 per cent in urban areas.

The South-West recorded the highest regional concern at 30.5 per cent, followed by the South-South at 29.1 per cent.

Atiku said those numbers show that the hardship caused by the fuel policy crosses regional and ethnic lines.

He accused the administration of removing subsidy "with a slogan, not a strategy," without putting in place any plan for domestic refining, mass transit, wage protection, or small business support.

Atiku's proposed alternative

The former vice president used the statement to restate his 2027 campaign position.

He said he would not revive what he called the corrupt subsidy system of the past, but would instead create a production subsidy tied only to petroleum products refined inside Nigeria.

"If elected, from May 29, 2027, I will introduce a transparent production subsidy for petroleum products refined in Nigeria and sold to Nigerians. Imports will not qualify. The programme will have a fixed spending limit, National Assembly approval and independent audits," Atiku said.

He called on Tinubu to provide immediate relief in his remaining months in office and stop, in his words, "pretending that the suffering of Nigerians was an unavoidable price of reform."

"Tinubu made life expensive. Atiku will make life affordable again," the statement concluded.

Atiku promises a transparent production subsidy for fuel refined in Nigeria if elected president in 2027. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Atiku tells Tinubu to cut petrol price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku addressed Nigerians on fuel prices, palliatives, and the cost of living, directly challenging President Tinubu's economic approach.

Atiku urged Tinubu to act on petrol price relief in his remaining eight months, even offering to share his own policy framework with the administration.

r opposition leader also warned against repeating the petrol subsidy removal experience with the planned electricity subsidy phase-out from 2027.

Source: Legit.ng