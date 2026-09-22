Germany's official Make It in Germany portal outlined the key requirements international students must meet before submitting a visa application

Applicants must verify their qualifications, prove language proficiency, secure a university place, and show proof of funding before applying

International students from outside the EU must demonstrate at least €11,904 in a blocked account to prove they can support themselves financially

Germany has outlined four key steps that international students must complete before they can even begin the student visa application process, according to the country's official Make It in Germany portal.

The guidance, published on the government-backed website, walks prospective students through a structured process that begins well before any visa paperwork is submitted.

Germany lists 4 steps foreigners must take before applying for study visa. Photo: Getty

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Requirements for study visa in Germany

1. Confirming that your academic qualification is recognised in Germany.

Not every secondary or university certificate from abroad automatically qualifies a student for entry into a German institution. The DAAD database on admission requirements allows applicants to verify whether their existing credentials are sufficient or whether additional examinations are needed.

2. Language proficiency is the second requirement.

Students enrolling in German-taught programmes must present a recognised certificate such as the DSH, TestDaF, telc Deutsch C1 Hochschule, Deutsches Sprachdiplom II, or the Goethe C2 certificate. Since 12 February 2016, all five have been accepted as proof of German competency for university admission. Students applying for English-language programmes are generally exempt from this requirement.

3. Securing admission

Step three involves actually securing admission. Applicants can search for suitable programmes through the Study in Germany database and submit applications either through uni-assist, which handles admissions for many German universities, or directly to the institution of their choice.

4. Funding

Funding is perhaps the most critical hurdle. Students from countries outside the EU or EEA who require a residence permit for study purposes must prove they have the financial means to cover both tuition and living costs. One of the most common ways to do this is by opening a blocked account in Germany containing a minimum of €11,904, the current 2026 figure. Alternatively, a friend or relative already residing in Germany can submit a Declaration of Commitment on the applicant's behalf through the local foreigners authority, which may substitute for the blocked account requirement.

For students exploring scholarship options, Germany does offer funding through institutions such as the DAAD, though the portal notes that scholarships are rarely awarded from the first semester onwards and are more commonly available to students in higher semesters or those pursuing doctoral studies.

Germany: Who actually needs study visa?

Once all four steps are complete, the final stage is the visa application itself.

Citizens of EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland do not require a visa. Nationals from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and a small number of other countries may also be exempt.

All other international students, including those from most African nations, are required to obtain a student visa before entering Germany for the purpose of studying.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng