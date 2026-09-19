Nigeria Integrity Watch released an assessment of the 10th Senate's legislative record under Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The group said the Senate passed 106 bills as of April 23, 2026, covering areas from tax reform to education and security

NIW said the 10th Senate recorded what it described as a significant legislative legacy but cautioned that passing laws alone is not enough and called for scrutiny of how those laws have improved lives

Abuja, FCT - A civil society group, Nigeria Integrity Watch (NIW), has released an assessment of the 10th Senate's legislative record, describing it as significant and calling on Nigerians to judge the chamber by the substance of its work rather than by political sentiment.

Dr John Samuel Nangi signed the statement on Saturday, September 19, on behalf of the organisation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a session of the 10th Senate. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The NIW said the 10th Senate recorded what it described as a significant legislative legacy through interventions in electoral reform, fiscal governance, economic transformation, security, education and institutional oversight.

What the 10th Senate Passed

According to NIW, data from the National Assembly's legislative tracker showed that the Senate, which was inaugurated in June 2023, had processed hundreds of bills and passed 106 of them as of April 23, 2026, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Among the legislation the group highlighted was an amended Electoral Act, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law in February 2026. NIW said the amendment was aimed at strengthening how elections are conducted and managed in Nigeria.

The group also pointed to the 2024 budget as a milestone in restoring the January-to-December fiscal cycle, as well as tax reform legislation signed by the president in 2025, which it said was designed to restructure Nigeria's tax administration and improve revenue generation.

Other areas the organisation listed include the Student Loan Act, the Minimum Wage Bill, and legislative work on electricity supply, digital infrastructure, and data governance. NIW added that the Senate had screened executive nominees, exercised oversight on government borrowing, and monitored major infrastructure projects.

Security legislation and an ongoing constitutional review exercise covering state policing, fiscal relations, and local government administration also featured in the group's assessment.

Legacy Depends on Implementation, NIW Says

Despite its broadly positive reading of the Senate's record, NIW was careful to note that legislation alone cannot change the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The organisation said the real measure of the 10th Senate's contribution lay in whether the laws it passed were properly funded, effectively administered, and held to account by institutions and the public.

NIW said its assessment was intended to provide a factual basis for evaluating the Senate's role in Nigeria's democratic and development process as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The group added that the lasting legacy of the Akpabio-led Senate would depend on the quality of the laws enacted, the institutions those laws created or reinforced, and the extent to which implementation had translated into concrete improvements for Nigerians.

Tinubu Announces Appointment for Akpabio

In another report, President Bola Tinubu recently named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the deputy director general South I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor, is a key political associate of Tinubu.

The 223-member Presidential Campaign Council will serve as the main body driving Tinubu's re-election effort, covering political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and the planning and coordination of campaign activities across the country.

Source: Legit.ng