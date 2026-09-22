Nollywood actress Sarah Martins weighed in on the controversy surrounding TikToker Audrey Cyril and her fiancé, Mr Presh

Sarah argued that the infidelity allegations were not enough reason for Audrey to call off the wedding

The actress used a friend's personal experience to back her position, sparking strong reactions online

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has entered the conversation around TikToker Audrey Cyril and her embattled fiancé, Mr Presh, urging the content creator to proceed with the wedding despite the infidelity claims swirling around him.

In a video that has since made its rounds online, Sarah laid out her reasoning in plain terms. Her core argument was that none of the women accusing Mr Presh of infidelity alleged that he had been romantically involved with other men, and that, in her view, made the situation more bearable than it could have been.

Sarah Martins shares why Audrey Cyril should marry her fiancé despite allegations of infidelity. Credit: sarahmartins/audreycyril

Source: Instagram

The actress acknowledged that no man is without flaws but drew a distinction between the current allegations and what she described as a graver form of betrayal, which would be a man being involved with other men. She maintained that Audrey should weigh these factors before walking away from the relationship.

To further strengthen her argument, Sarah pointed to a friend's personal experience as an example of why she would still choose marriage under similar circumstances.

Sarah Martins faces criticism over support for Audrey Cyril's fiancé. Credit: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

The video of Sarah Martins advising Audrey Cyril on marriage is below:

Reactions to Sarah Martin's comments

The remarks did not sit well with many on Instagram, and the comment section quickly filled up with pushback.

@kelechicasmir asked:

"If reverse was the case would he still go ahead"

@miimee_ee wrote:

"All of una don dey resemble una self."

@rashidahdahdynamite reacted:

"Which kain 2cents be this? God abeg o."

@director_martinz commented:

"Society has really normaliz cheating! Most especially women, all in the in the name of marriage. It's well ooo"

@queen.finaaa expressed frustration:

"So now the standard has become: 'atleast he is not sleeping with his fellow man', omoo we have lost the plot oooo"

Audrey Cyril breaks silence

Legit.ng previously reported that TikToker Audrey Cyril broke her silence amid allegations against her fiancé.

The TikTok star shared a cheerful video with a friend as they grooved to a song. Her first post amid the ongoing drama also ignited reactions.

Source: Legit.ng