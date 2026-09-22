The German government has listed the conditions under which foreign skilled workers can apply for a settlement permit after just two years of employment

Foreign graduates who completed higher education or vocational training in Germany qualify under special provisions of the Residence Act

Applicants must meet language, pension, housing, and employment requirements before a settlement permit can be granted

The German government has outlined the conditions under which foreign graduates living and working in Germany on a temporary residence permit can apply for a settlement permit, which grants permanent residence in the country.

Published on the official Make it in Germany portal, the guidance targets skilled workers who completed either higher education or vocational training in Germany and now wish to settle permanently.

Germany lists conditions for foreign graduates to get permanent residence after two years of work. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

A settlement permit, issued under Section 18c of the Residence Act (AufenthG), removes time restrictions on how long a foreign national can remain in the country and also allows the holder to work as either an employee or a self-employed person.

Who qualifies for Germany's settlement permit

Foreign graduates who trained or studied in Germany must meet the following conditions to be eligible:

1. You have held a residence permit for employment as a "skilled worker" under Sections 18a, 18b, 18d or 18g of the Residence Act for at least two years.

2. You are working in a role that your current residence permit authorises you to carry out.

3. You have made contributions to the statutory pension insurance scheme for a minimum of 24 months.

4. You can demonstrate German language proficiency at B1 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), as well as a basic understanding of Germany's legal and social system, typically evidenced by passing the "Living in Germany" test.

5. You can show that you have adequate living space.

Applicants should also be aware that a processing fee applies, and the exact amount depends on the applicant's status group.

What Germany's settlement permit allows

Beyond the right to stay in Germany indefinitely, a settlement permit allows the holder to be joined by family members without the restrictions that apply under a temporary residence permit.

It also gives the holder full flexibility to switch jobs or move into self-employment, widening career options considerably compared to a standard skilled worker visa.

The German government noted that these provisions are intended to make it easier for skilled workers who have already built their lives in Germany to transition into permanent residents rather than face uncertainty at the expiry of their temporary permits.

Full details of the settlement permit requirements are available on the Make it in Germany website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published four categories of foreigners eligible for a faster permanent residence.

Germany's EU Blue Card: IT occupations eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had released a list of seven IT occupations that qualify for its EU Blue Card residence permit.

The list, released by the German government, is designed to give prospective skilled workers and employers clear guidance on which job titles are relevant to the EU Blue Card application process and the points-based opportunity card, known as the Chancenkarte.

The seven roles fall under Group 25 of Germany's occupational classification system, split across two sub-groups.

Source: Legit.ng