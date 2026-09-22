Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar raised constitutional questions about who is running Nigeria after President Tinubu spent 21 days abroad on vacation

Atiku pointed to Section 145 of Nigeria's constitution, which requires the President to transmit authority to the Vice President when leaving the country

The statement came as both Tinubu and Vice President Shettima were simultaneously outside Nigeria, with no public confirmation of a formal transfer of power

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded that the Presidency clarify who is constitutionally exercising presidential authority in Nigeria, following 21 days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's announced vacation outside the country.

Former Vice President directed his questions at both the Presidency and the National Assembly.

Atiku demands answers from the Presidency and National Assembly over Tinubu’s 21 days absence. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku made this known in a statement issued bu his media aide, Paul Ibe, via his X @omonlakiki on Monday, September 21, 2026.

What the Constitution requires

Section 145 of Nigeria's constitution requires the President, whenever he proceeds on vacation, to transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Once that declaration is sent, the Vice President assumes the role of Acting President. If no such declaration is transmitted within 21 days, the constitution allows the National Assembly, by a simple majority of each House, to mandate the Vice President to perform presidential functions.

President Tinubu left Nigeria on August 30, 2026, with the Presidency publicly describing the trip as a three-week annual vacation. As of September 21, no such constitutional declaration had been made public.

"Nigeria cannot be governed by assumptions. It cannot be governed by presidential social-media posts from Europe. It cannot be governed by photographs from private dinners at the Élysée Palace," Atiku wrote.

No senior official on ground

Atiku noted that the constitutional concern was compounded by the fact that Vice President Kashim Shettima was himself in New York, representing Nigeria at the United Nations General Assembly — a third consecutive UNGA at which Tinubu has sent his deputy in his place. Senate President was also reported to be abroad at the same time.

The former vice president pointed to events on the ground in Nigeria that he said underscored the urgency of clear leadership.

Thirty-seven Nigerians died in Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps custody in Minna, an incident that triggered investigations and suspensions.

Petrol prices were also reported at as high as N1,500 per litre in parts of the country, deepening pressure on households already struggling with food, electricity, and rent costs.

Demands from presidency, legislature

Atiku called on the Presidency to confirm immediately whether Tinubu transmitted the declaration required under Section 145(1) before leaving Nigeria.

He also asked the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House to confirm whether any such communication reached them.

If no declaration was sent, he said the National Assembly must account for why it had not invoked Section 145(2).

"Nigeria is bigger than any President. At a time of severe economic hardship, rising energy costs, security challenges and the shocking deaths of citizens in government custody, the country deserves visible, accountable and constitutionally grounded leadership," Atiku said.

Tinubu extends vacation abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed President Tinubu extended his working vacation on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30, first for London, then Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron.

The presidency hit back at former VP Atiku Abubakar over remarks about Tinubu's absence from the UN General Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng