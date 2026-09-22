DJ Cuppy shared a casual outdoor video that quickly went viral after fans noticed a change in her appearance

Followers flooded the comments expressing genuine concern over the musician's look, asking if she was getting enough rest

Several fans questioned if they were even looking at the same Cuppy they knew, with one asking, 'Who's this?'

DJ Cuppy's latest online appearance has set tongues wagging, with fans expressing worry after the Nigerian DJ and musician shared a selfie-style video filmed outdoors in front of a rustic stone building somewhere outside Nigeria.

The clip, posted on her X formerly Twitter account @cuppymusic, was short and casual in tone but quickly attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

DJ Cuppy’s recent appearance leaves fans raising questions. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Fans zeroed in on what they described as a noticeable shift in her appearance, and the comments section filled up fast.

Watch the viral video of DJ Cuppy on X:

Fans React to DJ Cuppy's Look

The reactions ranged from blunt to genuinely concerned. Some followers questioned whether she was in good health, while others barely recognised her at all.

@DefiJuniorr asked pointedly:

"Why do you look pale?"

@heismikel1 added:

"Your eyes looks pale, hope you do get enough rest?"

@g3orge_exes kept it simple but sincere:

"Are you good, Cuppy? Genuinely"

Not everyone was concerned in the same way. Some fans took a more light-hearted approach to the viral clip.

@atandami_eleniyan wrote:

"Who's this?"

@call_me_hieman commented:

"Getting high keh.....make otedola allow me marry dis girl her time fit don pass lowkey"

@chuks.andre added:

"There is nothing bad in getting high, but just once in a while 😢don't make it a habit"

DJ Cuppy’s latest appearance has social media buzzing. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Getty Images

Maduka Okoye speaks amid speculations of relationship with DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng highlighted facts about Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye and the attention he receives from female admirers, emphasising his commitment to separating his personal life from his professional career.

Recently linked to DJ Cuppy, Okoye's perspective on maintaining professionalism amidst public interest reflects the challenges many athletes face in balancing fame and focus.

Source: Legit.ng