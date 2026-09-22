Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces serious electoral difficulties ahead of the 2027 general elections

The cleric said both ordinary Nigerians and powerful figures are angry with the current administration

Ayodele urged Tinubu to act fast, warning that the ruling party's plan to spend its way to victory would not work

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that President Bola Tinubu could lose the 2027 elections if urgent steps are not taken to address alleged widespread public dissatisfaction with his government.

The warning was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday, September 22, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin. The cleric, in the statement obtained by Legit.ng, said that if a vote were held today, the outcome would not favour Tinubu, pointing to purported growing anger among Nigerians at all levels of society as a key threat to the president's re-election bid.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that growing public dissatisfaction could affect President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"If an election were held today, President Tinubu's chances of winning are slim; it is not very certain he would win the election because there is still a lot of work to be done.

"People are angry with this government, including powerful people. Even those who are smiling with him are not happy with the government, and they can switch against him at the last minute."

Ayodele's warning to Tinubu

The cleric said the president must recognise that the political landscape has shifted and that the 2027 contest will be unlike previous elections. He stressed that financial muscle alone will not be enough to secure victory for the ruling party.

Primate Ayodele said:

"Tinubu must work hard if he wants to win the coming election; it will not be business as usual, and with what I am seeing, he may be shocked if work isn't done immediately to correct his wrongs.

"People are desperate to remove this government, but they are not seeing it yet. The people in government think they will buy their way into power, but they will be shocked. This election won't be about who can spend more; it will be difficult for the ruling party if they don't immediately get to work."

Primate Elijah Ayodele says some people publicly supporting Tinubu may privately be dissatisfied and withdraw their backing in 2027. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu may lose support

Ayodele pointed out that the dissatisfaction extends beyond opposition voices, suggesting that some individuals who publicly express support for President Tinubu are privately discontented and could withdraw their backing when it matters most.

The cleric's remarks add to a growing chorus of voices urging the Tinubu administration to show more visible results before the 2027 campaign season begins in earnest. Nigeria's next general elections are scheduled to be held in early 2027.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng