Ondo, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara and Abia have revealed plans to build their state police on existing security agencies

The House of Representatives passed an Executive Bill on Thursday to establish state police across Nigeria

State officials argue that converting existing outfits will be faster and cheaper than building entirely new police structures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Five state governments have said they plan to transform their existing local security outfits into state police once the constitutional process is finalised, following the House of Representatives' passage of an Executive Bill.

Legit.ng reports that the House of Representatives passed the Executive Bill on state police during plenary session on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

From local to state police: Ondo, Kaduna and others prepare for major security shift. Photo credit: Alex Otti/Uba Sani/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

The bill's passage marked a major shift in Nigeria's policing structure, with the House withdrawing its earlier constitutional amendment proposal in favour of the Executive Bill.

As reported by The Punch, while some states are waiting for the process to conclude before deciding on a structure, Ondo, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara, and Abia have all indicated they intend to build on what already exists rather than start from scratch.

Why states want to keep existing structures

Officials across the five states argued that their security outfits already have the personnel, community knowledge, and operational frameworks needed for a smooth handover.

They said building entirely new institutions would take longer and cost more, while the existing agencies had already established intelligence networks and local trust.

In Ondo State, the Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Strategic Communication, Allen Sowore, said the Amotekun Corps was well placed to make the transition.

"The men and officers of the Amotekun Corps would also be well positioned for recruitment into the state police system. Their years of experience, knowledge of the local terrain, community relationships, and understanding of the security challenges confronting our people are invaluable assets that should not be discarded."

The Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, added that Amotekun's current structure offered a ready implementation template.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu'aibu, told a training programme for personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) on Wednesday that the state was already upgrading the outfit to serve as the starting point for state police.

"When the Constitution is eventually reviewed, and state police become operational, where do we start from? You can rest assured it will start from here."

A senior government official who spoke anonymously confirmed that the focus was on strengthening KADVIS rather than creating a new agency.

State police: Others share similar plans

In Zamfara, Special Assistant to Governor Dauda Lawal on Media and Publicity, Mustafa Kaura, said the Civilian Protection Guards would be converted, given the experience its personnel had gained fighting insecurity in the state.

The Senior Special Adviser to Anambra Governor on Media, Dr Ejimofor Opara, said the state's Agunechemba security outfit would be "rejigged to fulfil the mandate of the state police."

Opara noted that the existing Anambra State Homeland Security Law already shared many features with the incoming legislation.

Abia's Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the state intended to merge its Homeland Security outfit and community vigilante groups into the new state police structure, with modalities to be worked out ahead of the take-off.

State police bill: List of 10 things to know

Recall that the Nigerian Senate passed a historic State Police Bill into law following intense pressure from governors and a national rise in security challenges.

The legislation transformed the nation's law enforcement framework by changing the statutory name from "Force" to "Service" to foster a civilian-focused orientation.

A dual funding mechanism and clear operational safeguards were established to guarantee financial independence and prevent political abuse.

State Police: What it could mean for security

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's Senate approves state police bill, aiming to enhance local security and address diverse threats.

Experts advocate for decentralised policing to improve response times and community intelligence gathering.

Concerns arise over political interference and funding disparities in the proposed state police structure.

Source: Legit.ng