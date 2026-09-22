Public affairs analyst John Okolo said President Tinubu's federal appointments, including the naming of Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu as COAS, have shifted political sentiment in Kogi and the North Central

Okolo pointed to visible security improvements and nearly completed federal projects in the region as factors he believes will drive overwhelming support for Tinubu in 2027

The analyst specifically called on Igala voters in Kogi East to back Tinubu's re-election bid, saying the zone is now being carried along in national decision-making

Lokoja, Kogi state - A public affairs analyst, John Okolo, has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win a landslide in Kogi State and across the North Central geopolitical zone in the 2027 general elections, citing recent federal appointments, a security turnaround, and ongoing infrastructure work in the region.

Public affairs analyst John Okolo speaks on President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and political support in Kogi state.

Source: UGC

Speaking in Lokoja, Okolo said the appointment of Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff was the clearest signal yet that the presidency recognises the North Central's place in the Nigerian federation. "The appointment of Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu means a lot to the North Central and to Kogi people," he said. "This is an opportunity we will not take for granted. The time for rewarding Mr. President is here. The Igala will give a unanimous decision and will not allow vote splits."

Security Gains Linked to New Army Chief

Okolo credited Waidi's leadership with measurable improvements in security operations across parts of the North Central. He said communities in the region had noticed faster military responses to incidents, better coordination between troops and local authorities, and improved intelligence sharing since the new army chief assumed office.

He added that traditional rulers and community representatives had reported a drop in attack frequency in some areas, and that civilian confidence in the military had grown.

Federal Projects and Political Loyalty

On development, Okolo pointed to ongoing work on military barracks in Anyigba, describing progress there as nearly complete, alongside a number of rural projects approaching completion. "These developments were things we never dreamed of achieving so quickly. They are adding real value to human existence in the region," he said.

He argued that the cumulative effect of these appointments and projects had repositioned the North Central from a zone that had historically served as a support base for other regions to one now fully included in federal decision-making. "When the presidency carries the North Central along with appointments, it shows respect for our people and our place in the federation," he said.

Okolo also raised the question of power rotation, saying that respecting regional balance in appointments builds national trust. He described the recent nominations as evidence that the federal government remains mindful of regional equity.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, Okolo urged voters across the zone to present a united front and back Tinubu's re-election bid. He said Kogi East, in particular, stood to benefit most from a second Tinubu term, given the momentum he said the area had already begun to gain.

Source: Legit.ng