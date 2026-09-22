An alleged video of Burna Boy and his team blocking a road during a restaurant visit has surfaced online, sparking debate

Cars and motorbikes were reportedly used to seal off the entrance while fans gathered outside, waiting to catch a glimpse of the singer

The footage divided opinions, with some defending the Afrobeats star and others condemning the road blockage as unacceptable

A video allegedly showing Afrobeats superstar Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and his entourage blocking a road during a restaurant visit has gone viral, drawing strong reactions from fans across social media.

In the footage making the rounds online, cars and motorbikes were positioned to seal off the entrance to the venue, with spectators lined up outside, apparently hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer when he emerged from the building.

Fans drag Burna Boy's team for allegedly blocking the road during a restaurant visit. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's alleged road blockage divides opinion

The clip has sparked a heated conversation among fans of the singer online, with people disagreeing sharply over whether the situation was acceptable.

While some fans were understanding, pointing to the sheer volume of attention the Grammy-winning artist attracts, others were outright critical, comparing the behaviour to that of Nigerian politicians notorious for disrupting traffic with their convoys.

Burna Boy's team allegedly blocks road during restaurant visit. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

Several commenters drew a direct line between celebrity entourages and political motorcades, arguing that neither should be exempt from the inconvenience caused to ordinary road users.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer and his team allegedly at the restaurant:

What fans said about the viral video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sir_bfaze wrote:

"African treasure dey pass na."

@ubani_dvo reacted:

"Makes no sense though."

@rachealinterior_designs22 commented:

"Yes they want to see my love."

@ligalioluwaseundavid said:

"If this is true that's totally wrong."

@its_mohamski_jr wrote:

"No more way for poor people."

@osazee_gift_ shared:

"This na wetin Nigeria 🇳🇬 politicians they look for make money and block the road no worrys"

@lobaab7 added:

"If una say he wrong una don forget how omo ita plenty for Lagos."

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng