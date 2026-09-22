The UK government has released the eligibility requirements parents must satisfy to obtain indefinite leave to remain, which is the official UK immigration term for permanent residence, through a child living in the UK

Requirements differ significantly depending on whether a parent is on the 5-year or 10-year family visa route, covering residency, finances, and language

Parents on the 5-year route must meet financial self-sufficiency standards and pass both the Life in the UK Test and an English language assessment

The UK government has set out the conditions that parents holding a family visa must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), commonly known as permanent residence, through their children in 2026.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, applies to parents whose children are either already settled in the UK as British citizens or holders of ILR, or are applying for ILR at the same time as the parent.

UK lists five conditions parents must meet to get permanent residence through their children. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Ramberg

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UK ILR: Conditions for parents on the 5-year route

Parents on the 5-year route must meet all of the following requirements:

1. The child must be under 18 on the date of the ILR application, unless the child was under 18 when the parent first received the family visa, and the child does not live an independent life.

2. The parent must have lived in the UK continuously on a family visa as a parent for at least five years. Time spent on any other visa, including as a fiancé or proposed civil partner, cannot be counted.

3. The parent must show they have enough money to support and house themselves and their dependants without relying on public funds.

4. Applicants aged 18 to 64 must pass the Life in the UK Test and meet the English language requirement at a minimum of B1 level in speaking and listening, or hold a degree taught or researched in English.

5. Parents who also have a partner in the UK and are eligible for a partner visa cannot apply for ILR as a parent on this route. They must first apply as a partner.

Regarding parental responsibility, if the child lives with the applicant, the parent must have either sole parental responsibility or shared responsibility where the child's other parent is a British citizen or settled in the UK.

According to the UK government, if the child lives with the other parent or a carer, the applicant must hold access rights and share responsibility, and the other party must be settled in the UK.

UK ILR: Conditions for parents on the 10-year route

Parents on the 10-year route face a different set of conditions:

1. The parent must have lived in the UK for at least 10 continuous years. Unlike the 5-year route, time spent on other visas that lead to ILR can be included, though time as a fiancé or proposed civil partner still cannot.

2. There is no financial requirement for this route.

3. Applicants aged 18 to 64 must still pass the Life in the UK Test and meet the English language requirements.

4. The child does not need to be under 18 for this route.

5. Parents on this route cannot include other children in their ILR application.

When applying, parents must submit documents proving their relationship to the child, evidence of income and accommodation if on the 5-year route, and proof of meeting the language and knowledge requirements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published a list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa.

80 universities eligible for UK HPI visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released a list of 80 universities whose graduates are eligible for its High Potential Individual (HPI) visa.

The list was last updated on November 4, 2025, and is available on the UK government's official website.

The HPI visa allows graduates of top-ranked global universities to live and work in the UK without a job offer.

Source: Legit.ng