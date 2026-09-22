The NGX closed in the red for the second consecutive session on Thursday, August 26, as sellers dominated across key sectors

Banking stocks led the decline on the NGX, with the Banking Index dropping by 1.41% while consumer goods and industrial stocks also lost ground

A total of 885.02 million shares worth N28.3 billion exchanged hands, with Champion Breweries and Access Holdings among the most actively traded

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher on Monday as investors gained N228.25 billion following gains across major sectors of the market.

Trading data showed that the positive session was supported by buying interest in banking, insurance, industrial and consumer goods stocks, despite declines in the oil and gas sector.

The NGX All-Share Index rose 0.14% to close at 250,156.80 points. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 352.24 points, or 0.14%, from 249,804.56 points to 250,156.80 points.

Market capitalisation also increased from N162.16 trillion to N162.39 trillion.

NGX sector performance breakdown

NGX Banking Index led the sectoral gainers, rising by 0.68%.

NGX Industrial Index increased by 0.47%.

NGX Insurance Index gained 0.33%.

NGX Consumer Goods Index advanced by 0.32%.

NGX Oil/Gas Index declined by 0.40%.

NGX Lotus Islamic Index fell by 0.44%.

NGX top gainers

SUNU Assurances rose by 10.00% to close at N3.08.

NASCON Allied Industries gained 10.00% to N176.00.

Omatek Ventures increased by 10.00% to N1.32.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria advanced by 10.00% to N2.53.

Critical Minerals Financing Corp gained 9.80% to N2.24.

Fortis Global Insurance rose by 9.70% to N1.81.

UPDC increased by 9.68% to N3.40.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals gained 8.96% to N7.30.

Transnational Corporation advanced by 6.78% to N37.00.

Oando rose by 4.85% to N35.65.

NGX top losers

Okomu Oil Palm Company fell by 10.00% to close at N1,276.20.

Custodian Investment declined by 9.13% to N68.15.

Sovereign Trust Insurance dropped by 8.64% to N2.01.

Haldane McCall fell by 8.33% to N3.30.

Ellah Lakes declined by 5.39% to N7.90.

First Holdco dropped by 5.44% to N160.00.

International Breweries declined by 3.50% to N9.65.

Aradel Holdings fell by 1.29% to N1,530.00.

United Bank for Africa dropped by 0.79% to N44.20.

Investors traded 574.12 million shares in 68,506 deals across the Nigerian equities market. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 574.12 million shares were traded in 68,506 deals across the equities boards.

Mutual Benefits Assurance led trading activity with 53.58 million shares.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company traded 44.23 million shares.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company exchanged 25.85 million shares.

AIICO Insurance recorded 24.38 million shares.

Access Holdings traded 22.66 million shares.

Nigerian Bank offers customers N30m loan to invest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced that customers can access personal loans of up to N30 million to subscribe to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery initial public offering (IPO), positioning itself as a funding option for retail investors looking to participate in the share sale.

The bank communicated the offer directly to customers via email, describing the loan as a solution for investors who want to join the IPO but lack sufficient funds.

UBA also described the offering as a chance to own a stake in one of Africa's largest industrial projects and benefit from its growth potential.

Source: Legit.ng