Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada page lists only 2 categories of foreigners who qualify for the super visa

The super visa is specifically designed for those whose child or grandchild holds Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, or registered Indian status

Applicants must meet a set of conditions covering health insurance, medical exams, and host requirements before a decision is made on their application

Canada's super visa programme targets a very specific group of foreign nationals, and the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) page makes it clear that only two categories of people are eligible to apply.

According to the IRCC, the super visa is available exclusively to parents and grandparents of a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident of Canada, or a registered Indian.

Canada posts categories of foreigners eligible to apply for super visa. Photo credit: PBS, Richard Goerg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Anyone who does not fall into one of these two groups would not qualify for this type of visa.

What the Host Must Provide

Eligibility for the super visa depends not only on the applicant but also on the person hosting them in Canada, referred to as the host.

The host must be the applicant's biological or adopted child or grandchild, must be at least 18 years old, must live in Canada, and must meet or exceed the minimum necessary income threshold set by the government.

In addition, the host is required to write and sign a letter of invitation for the applicant.

The host must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or a registered Indian.

Requirements the Applicant Must Meet

On the applicant's side, several conditions must be satisfied before the super visa can be granted.

The applicant must be outside Canada at the time of submitting the application and must have the visa printed at a visa office located outside Canada.

Beyond that, the applicant must demonstrate that they are admissible to enter Canada, provide proof of private health insurance that is valid for a minimum of one year from the date of entry, and complete an immigration medical examination.

The health insurance must come from either a Canadian insurance company or a company outside Canada that has received ministerial approval.

When assessing the application, immigration officials also consider broader factors such as the applicant's ties to their home country, the purpose of the visit, and whether they are likely to leave Canada voluntarily at the end of their stay.

For those who are visa-exempt, the super visa remains an option and allows a stay of up to five years. However, travellers arriving by air may also need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation separately before making the journey.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng