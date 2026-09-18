A survivor told a relative that the 33 suspected illegal miners were packed into a room with no working fan or adequate ventilation

The incident followed NSCDC enforcement operations in Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026, with deaths recorded in the early hours of Thursday

The federal government ordered a full investigation and the Interior Minister suspended the Niger State NSCDC Commandant over the deaths

A survivor of the cell deaths of 33 suspected illegal miners in Niger state has described a desperate scene, claiming the victims repeatedly banged on the walls and screamed for air before they died.

The account came through a relative of one of the survivors, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

Federal Government responds after 33 suspected miners die in a Niger cell. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The relative said his brother told him the suspects were cramped into a facility with no working fan and insufficient ventilation, Leadership reported.

According to the relative, the men wailed and called for help, but officers on duty did not respond to their pleas.

The deaths occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto area of Minna, the Niger State capital, days after the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) carried out enforcement operations against illegal mining activities in parts of the state on September 15 and 16, 2026.

FG orders investigation

The federal government has directed a full investigation into the circumstances of the deaths. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo described the incident as unfortunate and said protecting lives remained the government's top priority, Vanguard reported.

Tunji-Ojo also ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger state NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, while the investigation is ongoing. The minister appealed to the public to remain calm and law-abiding, and gave assurances that the probe would be carried out transparently.

NSCDC mining Marshals arrest 2 illegal gold miners

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals arrested two suspects found operating an alleged illegal gold mining site in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The enforcement unit moved in after receiving credible intelligence and a petition claiming that mining was taking place outside the approved boundaries of a valid exploration licence.

Source: Legit.ng