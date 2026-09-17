Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information, weighed in on the Anambra government's indictment of Peter Obi on Thursday, September 17

The Anambra state government released a document accusing Obi of leaving behind debts and unpaid workers' salaries during his time as governor

Onanuga's comments came as Obi's supporters struggled to address the evidence contained in the state government's document directly

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has publicly backed the Anambra State Government's claims against Peter Obi, saying the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and his supporters have been unable to counter the evidence against him.

Onanuga made the remarks in a social media post on Thursday, September 17, reacting to a document released by the Anambra state government which accused Obi of leaving behind significant debts and unpaid workers' salaries at the end of his tenure as governor.

Bayo Onanuga speaks on Anambra government's document against Onanuga Photo Credit: @CCSoludo, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The development follows Obi's own call on the Anambra government to verify his record regarding the debts he allegedly left behind, a challenge the state government appeared to answer directly with the released document.

Onanuga takes aim at Obi's governance record

Beyond the debt controversy, Onanuga argued that Obi's reputation as a governor has generally been overstated. He pointed to what he described as the failure of Obi's administration to develop Awka, the Anambra state capital, in any meaningful way, noting that the city remained largely underdeveloped despite assessments of his tenure.

Onanuga also drew attention to erosion, which remains one of Anambra's most pressing environmental challenges, and to the insecurity that reportedly prevented many of the state's indigenes from returning home during Obi's time in office. He noted that the administration of Obi's successor made measurable progress in tackling the security situation.

Tinubu's Lagos legacy raised in contrast

Onanuga further contrasted Obi's record with that of President Tinubu, whose tenure as Lagos State Governor he described as far more ambitious in scope. He cited projects including the land reclamation that made the development of Eko Atlantic possible, as well as the vision behind the Lekki Free Trade Zone, arguing these initiatives laid the groundwork for a new city and a deep seaport that have since transformed Lagos.

The claims put additional pressure on Obi as he builds his 2027 presidential campaign, with questions now circulating about whether his widely praised record in Anambra holds up to scrutiny when examined against official state records.

See full Onanuga's statement on X here:

Presidency asks Peter Obi to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency challenged Peter Obi to honour his pledge to quit his presidential campaign if evidence of unpaid liabilities from his time as Anambra governor is established.

Obi had denied leaving behind salary, pension and contractor debts, saying his administration cleared over ₦35bn in historical gratuities before handing over in 2014.

Anambra's Commissioner for Information disputed Obi's account of an ecological fund, saying bank records showed the amount he claimed never existed in the account.

Source: Legit.ng