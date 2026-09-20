President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mandated VP Kashim Shettima to represent Nigeria at the 81st UNGA session in New York

Governors Siminalayi Fubara and Dauda Lawal will join Shettima alongside ministers and other senior officials in the delegation

The 81st UNGA General Debate runs from September 22 to 28, 2026, under a theme focused on restoring trust in the United Nations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to head Nigeria's delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to hold in New York, United States.

Shettima will lead a high-level team that includes Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, as well as ministers and other senior government officials.

81st UNGA: Shettima to present Nigeria’s position as Tinubu sets key priorities. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on September 20, 2026, by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President via his Facebook page.

Nigeria's priorities at general debate

The General Debate, running from September 22 to 28, 2026, is organised around the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."

Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria's national statement during the debate, setting out the country's position on key global issues including peace and security, economic growth and international cooperation.

Beyond the formal debate, the Vice President will take part in high-level meetings touching on the Right to Development and climate action, both of which are considered priorities for Nigeria and the wider African continent.

Bilateral engagements on sidelines

Shettima will also attend the traditional reception for Heads of Delegation and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other nations, international organisations and development partners on the sidelines of the Assembly.

These engagements are intended to advance President Tinubu's economic diplomacy agenda, with a focus on deepening strategic partnerships and amplifying Nigeria's voice on issues such as reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria once all his engagements in New York are concluded.

Shettima mentions morthern APC governors that supported Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Shettima made the disclosure at the turbaning of Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.

Shettima named former Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and AbdulRazaq among the six northern governors who backed Tinubu.

The Vice-President used the occasion to call on Kwara APC politicians to reconcile after party primaries, regardless of who emerges.

Source: Legit.ng