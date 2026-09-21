FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly declared his opposition to Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma's reported Senate president ambition

Wike made the remarks during an appearance on TVC's Journalists' Hangout on Monday

The minister questioned Uzodimma's character and pointed to his gubernatorial tenure expiring in January 2028

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that he will not back Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma in any bid to become Senate president of Nigeria.

Wike was candid about his position on the governor's reported political ambitions.

Wike opposes Uzodimma’s 2027 Senate presidency bid. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Wike made the remarks on Monday, September 21, 2026, during an appearance on Journalists' Hangout, a programme broadcast on TVC.

The minister questioned why Uzodimma would seek to leave his current office before completing his term.

"Uzodimma has 11 months to leave office. President Tinubu will be inaugurated by May 2027, and Uzodimma's tenure will end around January 2028. Now, he wants to leave his office to run for Senate President. What he does is to tell APC governors to produce the senators and House of Reps members because of his agenda to become senate president.

"Governor Uzodimma is afraid that the senators who lost in APC and moved to the PDP might win and won't support him to become senate president because they're running with Wike's support.

I will never support a character of Hope Uzodimma to be senate president of Nigeria," Wike said.

Wike takes aim at Uzodimma

Wike's remarks signal a clear rift between himself and the Imo governor over what appears to be Uzodimma's interest in moving to the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The FCT minister did not elaborate on the specific concerns behind his characterisation of Uzodimma, but the bluntness of his comments on a national television platform suggests the disagreement runs deeper than political positioning alone.

Uzodimma, who has governed Imo State since January 2020, is expected to serve out his final term until January 2028 under Nigeria's two-term constitutional limit for state governors.

Wike vs APC governors: Tinubu intervenes in rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu was expected to step in and broker peace between Wike and APC governors over the 2027 election dispute.

A senior presidential aide said the intervention, which could happen abroad, was linked to concerns the rift might damage Tinubu's re-election chances.

South East APC leaders and a former House Minority Leader had both publicly condemned Wike's comments and his Rainbow Coalition push.

Source: Legit.ng