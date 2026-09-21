Kamo State has addressed speculation about his relationship with Funke Akindele after the actress missed the premiere of his debut cinema film

The actor and skit maker said Akindele was simply out of the country and insisted there was no disagreement between them

Kamo disclosed that he had spoken with his mentor about the premiere and said she still plans to support the movie despite missing the event

Nollywood actor and skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, has spoken out after Funke Akindele’s absence from the premiere of his debut cinema film, Star Lomo.

The actress’ absence at the Lagos event left some social media users wondering if something had gone wrong between the actress and her protégé.

Kamo State addresses speculation about his relationship with Funke Akindele after the actress missed the premiere of his debut cinema film. Photos: @kamostate/@funkeakindelejenifa.

Source: Instagram

But Kamo has now offered an explanation.

In a statement shared on X, Kamo directly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“I woke up to see different opinions online about Iyamii and myself. Please, we’re on good terms,” he said.

According to him, Akindele missed the premiere simply because she was outside Nigeria.

He added that they had discussed the premiere and that she remained committed to supporting the film.

“Don’t assume otherwise,” Kamo pleaded.

Why Funke Akindele's absence got attention

Kamo and Akindele have maintained a close relationship in recent years, with the actress supporting his projects and featuring him in productions including Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Their reduced appearances together had already attracted attention before her absence from Star Lomo added more fuel to the speculation.

However, the skitmaker has now asked fans to leave their personal relationship out of the conversation and focus on his new movie.

Meanwhile, Akindele was reportedly in Ghana with singer Waje, who features in her forthcoming film, The Four.

Read the X post of Kamo speaking about Funke Akindele's absence

Reactions trail Kamo's statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Feehahhh stated:

"God has gone before you Kamo. The film will sell and exceed your expectations lagbara Olorun"

@Mzadmiress noted:

"You shouldn't have even commented on it sef,please enjoy this publicity well,your name and her name are on people's lips at the moment. No publicity is bad publicity leave those jobless fools alone"

@Mercyhand_ shared:

"Here is your mother this morning she will throw stone and hide her hands. Are you people not ashamed Funke Akindele is really your mother you can't do without her Kamo thank you for making this monitoring spirit look stupid again. #thefour is coming"

Kamo State says Akindele was simply out of the country and insisted there was no disagreement between them. Photos: @kamostate/@funkeakindelejenifa.

Source: Instagram

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

Source: Legit.ng